Black Myth: Wukong – How To Get Pilgrim Set | BEST Armor Guide

The best armor in Black Myth: Wukong is the humble Pilgrim Set from Chapter 1. Here’s why it’s so good.

The best armor set in Black Myth: Wukong isn’t what you think it is. One of the best sets is required to complete the game in Chapter 6 — we’ve got a guide to get all the Wukong Armor here — but if you want the truly best set of armor in the game, you’ll need to upgrade one of the first sets in the game. Yes, really. A set you can craft as early as Chapter 1 is the best armor in Black Myth: Wukong.

For more of the best in Black Myth: Wukong, check out our list best Transformations, or start grinding with the best Exp and Will farming locations.

How To Get The Best Armor

The best armor set in Black Myth: Wukong is the humble Pilgrim Set — a simple set of armor available in Chapter 1. While it isn’t the best set early in the game, it becomes the strongest once you’ve fully upgraded all four pieces. Before you can start upgrading, you’ll need to craft it.

Pilgrim Set : Unlocks after reaching the Guanyin Temple shrine in the Forest of Wolves area. The set consists of four parts.

: Unlocks after reaching the shrine in the area. The set consists of four parts. Pilgrim’s Headband : Crafted with x4 Yarn, 1000 Will

: Crafted with x4 Yarn, 1000 Will Pilgrim’s Garb : Crafted with x5 Yarn, 12000 Will

: Crafted with x5 Yarn, 12000 Will Pilgrim’s Wristwraps : Crafted with x1 Yarn, 500 Will

: Crafted with x1 Yarn, 500 Will Pilgrim’s Legwraps: Crafted with x2 Yarn, 640 Will

Yarn will drop from enemies in Chapter 1 and can be purchased from Shrines. The requirements to craft the Pilgrim’s Set are extremely simple early in the game but become more complex when you upgrade.

Fully upgrading the set is incredibly expensive and can only be done after unlocking the Ying Tiger in Chapter 3 by completing the simple Chen Loong quest on the northern shore of Bitter Lake. By bringing him medicine, you’ll unlock the Zodiac Village and the blacksmith.

But what makes this set so strong? It’s a combination of all the perks that make this set absolutely unstoppable.

Why Is The Pilgrim Set Best?

The Pilgrim’s Set isn’t that impressive early on but becomes incredibly powerful later in the game and upgrading. Here’s the basic perks you’ll get by wearing the full set.

Pilgrim’s Set Traits :

: Headband : Allows using the goard while sprinting.

: Allows using the goard while sprinting. 2 Bonus : Moderately increases Sprint Speed.

: Moderately increases Sprint Speed. 4 Bonus: When Sprinting, each second moderately increases Attack. This effect can stack up to 10 times and will cease upon stopping.

Fully upgrading the set will also grant 340+ Defense — not the highest defense in the game, but very high. Fully upgrading the set will also cause your Destined One to charge Focus while sprinting.

You can spend Focus you earn to deal heavy attacks with the Celestial Spider Staff. Heal up by attacking, sprint in circles around the boss to recharge Focus, then rinse and repeat.

Because your heavy slam attack is both strong and often, you’re totally invincible while charging it, being able to unleash as many as you want totally breaks the game. There’s no stopping your Destined One with this armor set.