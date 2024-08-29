Black Myth: Wukong – How To Get BEST Weapon & Armor | Foothills Guide

The best set of gear in Black Myth: Wukong is all found in Chapter 6 — before taking on the final boss, you’ll need to find every piece of legendary gear once worn by Sun Wukong the Monkey King. If you want to truly become the next Monkey King, you’ll need a full set of his famous drip. This set is ridiculously strong and incredibly ornate, but you’ll only be able to collect it at the very end of the game.

This set is also required to progress. You won’t be able to fight the final boss until you’ve collected every piece. And not all pieces are so easy to get. One particular piece requires solving a mini puzzle to get. We’ll explain where to go and what to do to get every piece of fancy armor in the full guide below.

Sun Wukong Weapon & Armor Guide

To get the best armor in Black Myth, you’ll need to reach Chapter 6 and defeat a series of bosses in the Foothills area. This is a large open-world region that is traversed with the Cloud Spell. Summon your cloud and you can quickly fly anywhere in this area. You can find many of the bosses in any order.

Suozi Armor : Starting at the Verdant Path, fly forward to the open area. Once you reach the valley, take a hard right and fly toward the lightning strike in the distance. You’ll find a large open battlefield arena with the Gold Armored Rhino boss. Defeat him to acquire the Suozi Armor — the chest piece of the set.

: Starting at the Verdant Path, fly forward to the open area. Once you reach the valley, take a hard right and fly toward the lightning strike in the distance. You’ll find a large open battlefield arena with the Gold Armored Rhino boss. Defeat him to acquire the — the chest piece of the set. Lotus Silk Cloudtreaders : From the Verdant Path, go slightly right toward a giant lightning strike in the far distance. Land in the area to encounter the Cloudtreadig Deer. Defeat the boss to acquire the Lotus Silk Cloudtreaders .

: From the Verdant Path, go slightly right toward a giant lightning strike in the far distance. Land in the area to encounter the Cloudtreadig Deer. Defeat the boss to acquire the . Dian-Cui Loong-Soaring Bracers: Again, starting from the Verdant Path, take a hard left from the entrance toward a foggy island near a waterfall. Once you enter the fog, you’ll automatically trigger the cutscene against a very strange boss. Defeat the boss to gain the Dian-Cui Loong-Soaring Bracers.

All of these are bosses, but the last armor piece can only be found by defeating a different type of enemy. Here’s how it works.

Feng Tail Crown: Look around the Foothills to spot a giant grasshopper. This is the Feng Tail General. This giant creature will jump away when you approach. To defeat it, land on its back while riding the Cloud and interact with the two antennae on its head. Hold down the button to ride it, then hold down the button again — don’t release, even as you take damage. If you hold it long enough, you’ll defeat the general and acquire the Feng Tail Crown.

Once you have all four armor pieces, start from the Mantis-Catching Swamp shrine. Fly upward and look for a giant waterfall — drop down and enter the interior cave.

Jingubang: Deeper inside you’ll find Sun Wukong’s throne. If you have the full armor set, you’ll get a cutscene and automatically acquire the Jingubang weapon.

The Jingubang is a unique weapon — it has its own move set and much longer reach than other staffs. It is so powerful you won’t be allowed to use it for the final boss of Chapter 6, but you can use it to make clearing out previous bosses you haven’t beaten yet so much easier. With the full set of armor, you’ll be at peak condition to take on any challenge in Black Myth: Wukong.