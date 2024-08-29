Black Myth: Wukong – How To Unlock All SECRET Areas

If you want to experience everything Black Myth: Wukong has to offer, you’ll want to complete quests and unlock the secret area in every chapter. There’s an area marked [Secret] in each section of the map, and you can’t find it just by exploring. The only way to open up Secret areas is by completing quests, and each quest is different.

Some secret areas are incredibly useful to unlock. Many of the Secret areas unlock powerful Vessels — items you can equip that give passive buffs and a special ability you can activate that make some bosses much easier. And if you want to get the True Ending, you’ll need to complete almost all of the secret areas.

Chapter 1 Secret Area

The reach the Ancient Guanyin Temple secret area in Chapter 1, you’ll need to locate and ring all three bells. Bells are guarded by bosses — after defeating the boss, interact with the large bell in the back of the arena to ring it. After ringing the third bell, you’ll teleport to the secret area.

Bell #1 : Travel to Forest of Wolves – Outside the Forest and find the arena with the Guangzhi boss. Defeat it to find the first bell.

: Travel to – and find the arena with the boss. Defeat it to find the first bell. Bell #2 : Near the Bamboo Grove – Snake Trail , enter the bamboo forest and explore the right side of the area to find an arena for the Guangmou boss. Defeat it to reach the bell.

: Near the , enter the bamboo forest and explore the right side of the area to find an arena for the boss. Defeat it to reach the bell. Bell #3: Progress on the main path until you encounter the White-Clad Noble boss at the Bamboo Grove – Marsh of White Mist shrine. Instead of entering the cave after the boss, go left into the canyon to find the third bell.

After ringing the third bell, you’ll be teleported to the Ancient Guanyin Temple. Defeat the Elder Jinchi boss and search the body in the back of the temple to collect the Fireproof Mantle. This powerful protection item makes the Destined One immune to fire when activated — very useful for the final boss of the chapter.

Chapter 2 Secret Area

The Chapter 2 secret area is the Kingdom of Sahali — to unlock the gate to this area, you must encounter a drunken boar and help him by bringing items. He’ll move to different locations, so here’s a quick guide explaining how to progress his quest.

Boar Quest : Find the Drunken Boar NPC at Fright Cliff – Rockrest Flat in a large area straight ahead. He’ll be resting on a rock and request a Sobering Stone .

: Find the Drunken Boar NPC at in a large area straight ahead. He’ll be resting on a rock and request a . Sobering Stone Location : One can be found at Windrest Hamlet or by defeating the Mother of Stones boss and releasing the Trapped Merchant. By freeing the Merchant, he will sell you a Sobering Stone.

: One can be found at or by defeating the boss and releasing the Trapped Merchant. By freeing the Merchant, he will sell you a Sobering Stone. Boar Quest – Part 2 : After delivering the Sobering Stone, leave and the pig will move to Crouching Tiger Temple . This is where you encountered the Tiger Vanguard boss. Talk to him and he’ll request a Jade Lotus . These are plants found near water and rivers in Chapter 1.

: After delivering the Sobering Stone, leave and the pig will move to . This is where you encountered the Tiger Vanguard boss. Talk to him and he’ll request a . These are plants found near water and rivers in Chapter 1. Boar Quest – Part 3: Deliver the Jade Lotus and the Boar will return to his original location at Rockrest Flat. Return and he’ll initiate a battle — defeat the Yellow-Robed Squire and the NPC will unlock the gate to the Kingdom of Sahili.

Entering the Kingdom of Sahili, this is a large open field with two bosses. The major boss at the end is Fuban — a giant bug. Talk to the Rat King and fight it, he’ll help you midway through the boss making it much easier. Once you defeat Fuban, you’ll earn the Wind Tamer vessel, which is useful against the Yellow Wind Sage.

Chapter 3 Secret Area

Chapter 3 has a secret area that is only accessible at the end of the game — you’ll need to visit all other secret areas before you can unlock this. The Chapter 3 area is the Great Pagoda and Mount Mei, and while it can be found early, you won’t open the way until much later in the game. If you’re not yet in Chapter 6, I recommend waiting to read the rest of this section. This area is the final location for unlocking the True Ending.

To unlock the Great Pagoda and reach Mount Mei, you’ll need to complete the Treasure Hunter quest.

Treasure Hunter Quest Guide :

: Talk to the Treasure Hunter NPC in Chapter 3 — find him at Bitter Lake – North Shore of Bitter Lake . Find him at the ruined temple guarded by three flying enemies.

— find him at . Find him at the ruined temple guarded by three flying enemies. Next, progress to the Valley of Ecstasy – Forest of Felicity shrine in Chapter 3. You’ll find him sitting on a log and shivering nearby. Use the Ring of Fire spell to warm him up. Talk to him after the cutscene.

shrine in Chapter 3. You’ll find him sitting on a log and shivering nearby. Use the spell to warm him up. Talk to him after the cutscene. He’ll next appear at the Valley of Ecstasy – Melon Field shrine. From the Forest of Felicity, go down the hill to the river with the large tablet on the ledge. To the right, you’ll find a lit path leading down to reach the Melon Field shrine.

shrine. From the Forest of Felicity, go down the hill to the river with the large tablet on the ledge. To the right, you’ll find a lit path leading down to reach the shrine. Defeat the Green-Capped Martialist boss to finish this quest and gain the Spell Binder magic.

This step can be completed while you’re still in Chapter 3 — the rest must be done later. You’ll need to complete all the secret areas with bosses in the game.

How To Unlock The Great Pagoda : The Great Pagoda is located in Chapter 3 — go to Pagoda Realm – Snow-Veiled Trail . You can reach the Pagoda at any time by crossing the bridge.

: The Great Pagoda is located in — go to . You can reach the Pagoda at any time by crossing the bridge. To unlock the Pagoda, you must complete the Treasure Hunter quest (Check above) and defeat the main boss of the Chapter 1, Chapter 2, Chapter 4 and Chapter 5 Secret areas.

Return to the Great Pagoda after finishing these steps. The portal to Mount Mei will be unlocked and lead to an impressive, cinematic boss fight. If you want to get the best ending, you’ll need to defeat the boss of this area — then defeat the normal final boss of Chapter 6 for a unique cutscene.

Chapter 4 Secret Area

The Purple Cloud Mountain is one of the most elaborate Secret areas in Black Myth: Wukong — there are two major bosses, but only one of them is required for the True Ending. To unlock this area, you’ll need to find and defeat the Venom Daoist boss twice. He will appear in two locations. After defeating him a second time, a portal to the secret area will appear.

Venom Daoist Location #1 : Go to the Webbed Hollow – Pool of Shattered Jade and enter the passage full of spider cocoons. Pass through and you’ll find a talking cocoon on the other side. Attack it until it breaks and reveals the Venom Daoist boss. Defeat him to progress.

: Go to the and enter the passage full of spider cocoons. Pass through and you’ll find a talking cocoon on the other side. Attack it until it breaks and reveals the Venom Daoist boss. Defeat him to progress. Venom Daoist Location #2: The Venom Daoist will next appear near the Temple of Yellow Flowers – Court of Illumination. Backtrack and enter the mountain canyons to find a passage underground into a cave arena. Defeat him a second time to unlock the portal to Purple Cloud Mountain.

Purple Cloud Mountain is a large Secret area with two bosses — the Scorpionlord and the Duskveil. The Scorpionlord is one of the harder bosses in the entire game, but he is totally optional. Don’t break the vases in his arena and you won’t trigger his boss fight. Defeat the Duskveil boss at the end of the area to unlock the Weaver’s Needle Vessel.

Chapter 5 Secret Area

The last secret area is in Chapter 5 — Bushui Cave is a small, simple secret with a boss. For this Secret area, you’ll need to battle an enemy called the Pale-Axe Stalwart, then complete his quest to destroy multiple corpse carts that block your way through the chapter.

Pale-Axe Stalwart Location : Go to the Woods of Ember – Ashen Pass 1 shrine and progress to find an area where enemies are in-fighting. Defeat the Pale-Axe Stalwart miniboss here. Once defeated, you can talk to him.

: Go to the shrine and progress to find an area where enemies are in-fighting. Defeat the miniboss here. Once defeated, you can talk to him. Rest at a Shrine, and the NPC will be standing near his previous location in a standing pose. Talk to him to learn about the Corpse Carts.

Defeat the Crimson-Silver Cart and talk to the quest NPC. You’ll automatically encounter this cart as you progress through Chapter 5. The NPC is found near the Ashen Pass 3 shrine.

and talk to the quest NPC. You’ll automatically encounter this cart as you progress through Chapter 5. The NPC is found near the shrine. Next, progress until you reach the Field of Fire – Fallen Furnace Crater shrine. This is after a story sequence. Backtrack through the empty area to encounter the Rusty-Gold Cart boss. Defeat it and a cutscene will trigger showing the path to the secret area.

You’ll be able to enter Bishui Cave through the wall of ice.

That’s how to find all the secret areas in Black Myth: Wukong! If you’re hunting for the True Ending, you’ll need to finish all these areas before the end. Goodluck on your journey, Destined Ones.

S