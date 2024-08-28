Black Myth: Wukong – All Skandhas Form Locations | HUGE Upgrade Guide

There’s a big reward waiting for players of Black Myth: Wukong that find all five Skandhas Forms — these optional collectibles don’t do anything until you’ve collected all five, but that prize really is worth it. You’ll earn a single Celestial Pill that boosts your Health, Stamina, Mana and more by 10-20%. That’s a massive upgrade, but you’ll only be able to claim it near the end of the game.

There is a total of five Skandhas collectibles. They’re orbs found in statue heads and there’s one in each of the chapters. Find all five and return to Xu Dog and he’ll cook you up a pill that boosts all your attributes all at the same time. This is one of the best enhancements you can find for your Destined One — and it’s very easy to overlook any one of the statues. If you want to find them all here are the locations, you’ll want to look out for.

Skandhas Locations Guide

Skandhas Forms are orbs found in statue heads — they have seemingly no useful purpose until you find the full set and combine them. Bring the orbs to Xu Dog after finding them all for a powerful permanent upgrade to all of the Destined One’s attributes.

Skandha of Form: Chapter 1 – The statue head is located near the Forest of Wolves – Front Hills shrine. Cross the bridge ahead and drop down to the river on the left. Continue following the river until you trigger a small cutscene with a creature investigating the statue head. Interact with the statue head to get your first piece.

Skandha of Feeling: Chapter 2 – Starting from Fright Cliff – Rockrest Flat shrine, progress the short quest to trigger the Shigandang optional boss. Defeat the boss and it will automatically drop the Skandha of Feeling. To trigger Shagandang, you’ll need to find the Buddha Eyes in Chapter 2.

Skandha of Thought: Chapter 3 – At the Valley of Ecstasy – Mindfulness Cliff shrine, go forward to the small wooden plank “bridge” and drop down. Follow this path up the stairs, into the cave and run past the rock-carrying enemies. Continue forward and go right to reach a cliff covered in snow. Through another small cave, you’ll reach stairs leading directly to the third statue head. The same creature is investigating the statue again.

Skandha of Choice: Chapter 4 – Go to the Webbed Hollow – Purifying Spring shrine and enter the large cavern chamber. Drop down into the dark water pond in the center and turn left. On the shore with the spider cocoons you’ll find another statue head.

After finding the first four Skandha, the last will be available in Chapter 6. There is an optional boss protecting it — this boss won’t be available until you find the first four Skandha, but they can be tracked down at any point in the story.

Skandha of Consciousness : Chapter 6 – After collecting the other four Skandha, find the Giant Shingandang optional boss. At the start of the chapter, at the Foothills – Verdant Path shrine, hop on your cloud and fly slightly left when you reach the valley.

At the rocky area, continue until you find a canyon to the right leading to a huge arena. The giant boss is inside. Defeat it and climb onto the body to collect the last Skandha piece.

The Giant Shingandang is an overwhelming boss at first — it swings giant arms that cover most of the area. Wait for it to slam a fist down, then attack the arm. It has high health but if you take it slow, this boss isn’t nearly as difficult as it first appears. The most dangerous part of the boss is its wide arm swings. If it catches you, it can kill your Destined One very, very quickly. Stay far back and bait out its attacks until you can attack the fist.

Defeating it will leave the body behind, allowing you to climb to the top and pillage the statue. The same monkey NPC will be here to take the last piece. Once the cutscene is complete, you’ll have a full collection. Return to Xu Dog and give him the piece to complete the quest and get your huge attribute boosting pill.

That’s all the locations for the game-spanning Skandha side quest. The reward is especially worth it — you’ll need every bit of help you can get for the final boss in Chapter 6.