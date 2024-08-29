Black Myth Wukong Isn’t On Xbox Currently Due To “Memory Leak”

If you haven’t heard about the glory that is Black Myth Wukong, you’re apparently missing out. The game is having an all-time great launch over on PS5 and PC, and those who play it note that the game doesn’t just look good, it plays incredibly well. The other aspect that makes it enjoyable is how it brings the story of the Monkey King Sun Wukong to life in a way that video games truly never did before. There’s a “realism” and accuracy to it that draws people in, especially if they know the story beforehand. However, if you want to get this game on Xbox, you’re out of luck.

That’s not to say that Black Myth Wukong is a console or timed exclusive to the PS5 or PC; it’s just that some things are apparently holding the game back from being released. According to known leaker eXTas1s, the game on Xbox is dealing with a key issue that prevents it from getting released on the console:

“The game is reportedly suffering from a bug known as ‘Memory Leak,’ which can cause significant crashes that could compromise the performance of your Xbox console. Due to this issue, the game has not passed Xbox’s bug detection tests and has therefore been indefinitely delayed until they manage to optimize the game for Series X|S. The studio is already working hard to resolve this issue and achieve the necessary certification. Once they get approval, they plan to set a release date for the game, but they don’t yet know when or how, but other than that error the game is ‘close to being ready.'”

If something like this sounds familiar, it should, as there have been many games in the past that have struggled to get certified on the Xbox Series X/S due to “technical issues.” You might recall a certain game from Larian Studios that had issues getting onto the platform. Then again, Microsoft didn’t expect Laria’s title to be so huge, so the joke was on them.

In the case of Wukong’s game, this is another big blow for them, as the title has already sold over 10 million copies, and Microsoft likely wishes that was something that could carry over to them. It’s also important to remember that people like Phil Spencer claimed that the Xbox Series X/S was the “most powerful gaming platform” of the new generation, and yet, it’s not producing the games it should, and it’s hard to get certain titles onto the system. So, is it REALLY that powerful?