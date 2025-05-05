Ken Levine Posts Job Openings For Ghost Story Games – A Month After Judas Was Supposed To Come Out

A strange situation has come up in relation to Ken Levine’s next game, Judas.

Judas was first revealed in 2022’s The Game Awards. After nearly a decade of public silence, Levine unveiled his new game that had a lot of clear similarities to the BioShock games, but also clearly had its own story and other differences. As the story goes, Levine was famously difficult to work with, but also a known commodity for making blockbuster games. As a result, Take-Two gave him carte blanche to do what he wanted, and when Levine decided he wanted to work with a smaller studio, Take-Two chose to close Irrational Games, with a select group of developers continuing to work with Levine.

Judas’ announcement certainly created the expectation that the game was well on its way, but as is now clear, that hasn’t happened. In fact, in the fallout of Grand Theft Auto 6’s delay, PlayStation LifeStyle noted and reported that another Take-Two Interactive project, Judas, should have released last March 2025. Not only is it past March, but it’s well past a month after March, this May 5, 2025. The issue here is that Take-Two did not give proper notice to investors and the public that Judas necessarily had to be delayed. This is something they could do without giving a certain release date or release window, and now, they can just do it to acknowledge that it’s missed its targeted release date. There are certainly intricacies to this communication to mitigate potential harm from announcing delays, but this situation is actually the worst of all potential outcomes.

Last February, Schreier surprisingly emerged to reveal that all of the fifteen developers that Levine brought over from Irrational Games to keep working with him have resigned. Implicit in this claim is that Judas was definitely not coming out in time, or anytime soon. But there were no sources to corroborate this claim, and as we know, Take-Two and Ghost Story Games did not give proper guidance for a game delay.

But now, interestingly enough, Ken Levine emerged in the last days of April 2025 to advertise on Twitter that there were job openings at his studio, Ghost Story Games. While some people would say choosing to work with Levine is a bad idea, we’re sure there are people who would welcome the opportunity. That’s especially true now that we’re in the third year of an ongoing wave of layoffs in the industry.

While a delay for Judas is disappointing, we don’t think the proper reaction would be to be angry or to be doomposting about the game or Ghost Story Games. Since this game is clearly still in active development, Take-Two needs to make an announcement now. Even if all they have to say is they missed March 2025, and they don’t have a certain release date, just acknowledging that there’s clearly a delay will go along way. We hope that Take-Two and Ghost Story Games can address this and set proper expectations soon.