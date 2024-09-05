Black Myth: Wukong – How To Get More Item Drops From Enemies

To get more stuff in Black Myth: Wukong, you’re going to need the Skull of Turtle Treasure helmet and the Golden Carp curio — both increase item drop rates from enemies and minibosses, giving you more materials for upgrading. And both of these items can be very easily missed. You can play the entire game and never find the Skull of Turtle Treasure, which we never did on our first run, but you’ll want to get it as soon as possible in Chapter 3.

These two items are required for making farming materials as efficient as possible in Black Myth: Wukong. The effects of these items stack, so you’ll get the most item discoverability as possible with them both equipped at the same time. This is incredibly useful for farming Mind Cores late in the game. You might as well slap on both while you’re farming for Exp and Will too to collect lots of bonus items from all those downed enemies.

How To Increase Item Drop Rate

Item Drop Rate is what we’re calling Discoverability in Black Myth: Wukong — after defeating an enemy, there is a chance they’ll drop an item. Some items are much rarer than others, and while we don’t know the exact probabilities, we do know that enemies are more likely to drop their rare items when you equip gear that boosts Item Drop Rate.

There are two specific items you’ll need to increase your chances of getting loot when defeating enemies. The pieces of gear are:

Skull of Turtle Treasure Headgear : Moderately increases chances of enemies dropping item when defeated.

: Moderately increases chances of enemies dropping item when defeated. Golden Carp Curio: Also moderately increases chances of enemies dropping items when defeated.

Like we stated before, equipping both items at the same time will cause the effect to stack. If you’re farming for crafting materials or Mind Cores, you’ll want to equip both of these items to spend your time efficiently. Here’s how to get both items.

Where To Find Skull of Turtle Treasure

The Skull of Turtle Treasure is a rare helmet that only drops from a specific masked enemy in Chapter 3 of Black Myth: Wukong — look for the large, fat creatures armed with massive mace-like blunt weapons that wear animal skull masks. These enemies will drop this helmet at a low rate.

To get the mask, you may need to farm these enemies. One of the simplest locations is at the Longevity Road shrine.

Reach Valley of Ecstasy – Longevity Road shrine in Chapter 3.

shrine in Chapter 3. From the shrine, after spawning, turn left and follow the path forward. This should lead to one of the skull-masked enemies.

Defeat the enemy, then reset at the shrine. Keep repeating until they drop their Skull of Turtle Treasure headgear.

To make finding the headgear easier, you can also acquire the Golden Carp curio later in the game, then backtrack to Longevity Road and start farming.

Where To Find Golden Carp Curio

The Golden Carp curio is one of the most useful — and trickiest to get — Curios in Black Myth: Wukong. The Golden Carp increases Item Drop Rate when defeating enemies, just like the Skull of Turtle Treasure, and it is earned by defeating Yellow Loong, the last of the Dragon Brothers.

How To Get Golden Carp Curio : Defeat Yellow Loong , the fourth of the Loong Brothers. Each one is located behind a waterfall you’ll need to dispel with an item called the Loong Scales .

: Defeat , the fourth of the Loong Brothers. Each one is located behind a waterfall you’ll need to dispel with an item called the . The Loong Scales are found in a chest behind a breakable wall in Sandgate Village in Chapter 2. Go to the First Prince of Flowing Sands arena to find this location. The Wandering Wight or the First Prince boss can smash open the cracked wall with an attack. Spirit Summons can also break the wall.

Yellow Loong is a particularly tough optional boss, and he will only spawn after defeating his three brothers. Each one appears in a different chapter. Here’s where to find them all.

Red Loong: An optional boss in Chapter 1. From the Outside the Forest shrine in the Forest of Wolves, use the Loong Scales to remove the waterfall blocking the path to Red Loong’s arena.

Black Loong : This optional boss is in Chapter 2 . Like the previous boss, you’ll need the Loong Scales and find a waterfall you can dispel. At Fright Cliffs – Rockrest Flat Shrine, find a sand waterfall blocking the path to Black Loong’s arena.

: This optional boss is in . Like the previous boss, you’ll need the and find a waterfall you can dispel. At – Shrine, find a sand waterfall blocking the path to Black Loong’s arena. Cyan Loong : Found in Chapter 3 . He is sitting on a ledge of Turtle Island in the Bitter Lake area. After the battle against Kang-Jin Star, you’ll find him on the right side of Turtle Island. He is especially difficult in Chapter 3, so you may want to return later.

: Found in . He is sitting on a ledge of in the area. After the battle against Kang-Jin Star, you’ll find him on the right side of Turtle Island. He is especially difficult in Chapter 3, so you may want to return later. Yellow Loong: The final brother is in Chapter 4. Reach the Buddha’s Right Hand boss in the Webbed Hollow area. You’ll find this boss arena near the Cliff of Oblivion Shrine. After defeating the boss, cross the body and take the left path. Cross the rope bridge and pass the spider cocoon enemies to reach a cliff ledge with Yellow Loong.

Yellow Loong will only appear if you’ve defeated his other three brothers and defeating him will get you the rare Golden Carp curio. Yellow Loong is the toughest of the brothers and especially tough for Chapter 4, you may want to return in Chapter 5 or Chapter 6 when you’re stronger to defeat him.

Beating him nets you the Golden Carp, which makes farming for the Skull of Turtle Treasure that much easier. Wear both while fighting enemies or during normal progression to get so many more crafting materials — or just more rare drops from enemies you didn’t even know dropped useful items. These two pieces are extremely useful for the rest of your adventure in Black Myth: Wukong, and even more useful if you continue to use them in NG+.