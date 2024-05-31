Monster Hunter Wilds Will Be At Summer Game Fest

Are you ready for June? You should be, as it’s likely going to be a major month for gaming as a whole. Yesterday, Sony kicked things off with the State of Play event, which highlighted multiple games coming this year and next for both the PS5 and the PlayStation VR2. One week from today, the Summer Game Fest will be hosted by Geoff Keighley. He’s promising lots of big reveals and pieces of news and has multiple games already announced for the event. Via a tweet from today, we know that Monster Hunter Wilds will be one of those titles.

As you can see below, the team has packed their bags and is on their way to the event, complete with a plushie of a familiar character. Regardless of the character they’re bringing with them, it’s interesting that we’re going to see a new trailer for the game when we just got one yesterday.

The Monster Hunter Wilds dev team is on their way to Summer Game Fest! See you on June 7th @geoffkeighley 👀

#MHWilds pic.twitter.com/Y8TtlWx1k9 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 31, 2024

More than likely, they’re going to tailor the new presentation at the Summer Game Fest to highlight more of what players can truly experience within the game. While Monster Hunter Wilds did show off a lot at the State of Play, it was more focused on cinematics and minor gameplay bursts than anything else. It was trying to tell a full story from start to finish, so the next trailer could highlight even more about the gameplay while also giving insight into what this version of the classic series will be like story-wise. We did see the presumed main cast of characters in the early part of yesterday’s trailer, so perhaps we’ll get some insight into who they are and why they’re in the monster-hunting guild.

No matter what Capcom shows off, Geoff Keighley likely has even more surprises and reveals ready for his showcase. Ever since he took over the E3 spot, he’s been trying to build the Summer Game Fest into the biggest “gaming party of the summer” and has a swath of game developers coming to his show to promote their upcoming titles.

It’s true that not everyone is doing that, including Xbox, which will have a showcase on June 9th, and Nintendo, for whom we’re waiting for details on the next Nintendo Direct, but he does have plenty of heavy hitters.

Hopefully, the show will be packed with meaningful game trailers and announcements and not turn into another version of The Game Awards. We can only handle one of those a year.