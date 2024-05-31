Astro Bot Is Getting A Brand New Cute Game

Astro Bot is back at it again with a brand new gaming coming to PlayStation lovers. Astro Bot is a cute little robot that many love to see when playing on the new PS5, especially as this little bot introduces us to all the amazing features of the PS5 Dual Sense controllers when trying out the console for the first time. We have also seen this little bot in other games and hardware such as the PSVR2.

During the State of Play showcase, Sony announced that a brand new game that would star Astro Bot, that will come out in 2024 for the PS5 only. The game seems to also reference many of the classic games we can remember like PaRappa the Rapper, Journey, and some more according to IGN. Below is the trailer shown during the State of Play.

On the front of the trailer, we see a Astro Bot dressed up as the main character from God of War, which was a very popular game when the PS5 first launched. The new game will be released September 6, 2024. When the PS5 released, players were able to explore in Astro Bot’s Playroom, where we got to explore all the features the PS5 and controller are capable of.

This new game will be available in just a couple months once the summer ends, then players will be able to dive into another new world with Astro Bot. For now, the older Astro Bot game is available on PlayStation 5.