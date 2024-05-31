Marvel’s Midnight Suns Coming to Epic for Free Next Week

The tactical RPG will replace Chivalry 2 as the free title of the week.

According to the consistently reliable dataminer billbil-kun, Chivalry 2, the current free title on the Epic Games Store, will be replaced by Marvel’s Midnight Suns on June 6. It will be available to download until June 13, when it will be replaced by yet another (hopefully) impressive free title.

The next free title’s cover is usually shown on the storefront, but Epic is currently giving away ‘mystery’ games during the Epic Games Store Mega Sale. Earlier this month, Epic Games Store announced that it would be rewarding users with four free triple-A titles in May and June.

In 2023, Epic gave away 86 free titles with a combined worth of around $2,055. Users claimed nearly 586 free games last year.

Developed by Firaxis Games and published by 2K, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG released in 2022. Featuring characters from Marvel Comics properties like Avengers, X-Men, and Runaways, players can create their own superhero and choose from over 40 different powers. The game saw praise from players but underperformed commercially, leading to a planned Nintendo Switch port to be canceled.

Over the past few weeks, the Epic Games Store has released some incredible games for free, including Dragon Age: Inquisition, Farming Simulator 22, and Chivalry 2.

“Marvel’s Midnight Suns is the ultimate crossover event combining the rich story, character relationships, customization and progression of an RPG with the tactical strategy and combat mechanics of a revolutionary new card-based tactics game,” the game’s official description reads.

“Set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, you will forge unbreakable bonds with legendary Marvel Super Heroes and dangerous supernatural warriors in the fight against the world’s greatest threat yet…the demonic forces of Lilith and the elder god Chthon.”