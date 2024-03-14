Respawn Entertainment Hit With Layoffs, Effecting Apex Leagues

The video game industry continues to burn, and it’s sad to see. Recently, Electronic Arts laid off 600+ employees from their company, and it seems that now the developer of Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainmant has been the victim as well of the layoffs, and is suffering due to it. See, Electronic Arts is the parent site to Respawn Entertainment, and recently the publisher shared they had a plan to restructure everything which has laid to the layoffs. About 5% has been let go from the teams at the company.

Sad enough, the upcoming Star Wars FPS was also canceled, which upset many fans who had been looking forward to this game since its annoucnement, but this is due to it having been a title that was being developed at Respawn.

Aaron Stump, who is a level designer for Apex shared a tweet on Twitter saying, “The Apex team was hit with layoffs today, it sucks seeing some of the people I’ve worked with for almost 3 years now get let go. Hopefully, they land on their feet sooner rather than later.”

It is sad watching things like this happen and the video game industry struggle in such a way. While it makes since with the way things are currently going in the world, with price hikes, finding and keeping work will be hard, but it is sad when that effects the games we play when we wanna relax after work.

