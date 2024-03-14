Best New Samurai & Ninja Games of 2024

The Samurai and Ninja were key parts of Japan’s feudal era. They are now revered in pop culture for various reasons, which is why there are plenty of games featuring them. Here are some you can look forward to in 2024!

#10 Assassin’s Creed Red

Why are we starting off this list with Assassin’s Creed Red, despite it being one of the more anticipated games of 2024? Simply put, we don’t know if we can trust Ubisoft.

Don’t forget that in 2024, they released a “AAAA game” that was anything but. Not to mention, they’ve had quality issues for a while now. Even when they “scaled things back” in their beloved assassination franchise, it didn’t precisely go as they expected despite record sales.

However, this could be the game that bounces them back. Bringing everything to Feudal Japan and having your assassin become a ninja could be epic…if they pull it off.

#9 Ninja Simulator

So, you want to be a ninja? Then, you’ll need to play Ninja Simulator to get you prepped for the challenges that await you!

The game lets you become a ninja and then refine your skills as you partake in missions that only a ninja can complete! Whether it’s sneaking into a place undetected, killing enemies without them being aware of you, or something else entirely, you will be put to the test!

For a ninja, stealth is everything, and you’ll need to remember that as you venture forth! So be the ninja you’ve always wanted to be! Or don’t, and be mad you never tried.

#8 Tale of Ronin

In Japanese tradition, a Ronin is a “Samurai without a master.” That makes them available to do whatever they want, but it can also make them listless and dangerous.

In Tale of Ronin, you’ll play Ronin, who have become “free,” and will wander Japan in search of purpose, only to find themselves embroiled in conflict. The game makes it so that your choices not only matter, but when you die, you don’t start over. Instead, you’ll become a new Ronin and must continue the game as them.

With a unique art style and deep world, you’ll want to see how far you can take these Ronin.

#7 Yasuke: A Lost Descendant

As we noted earlier, the Samurai and Ninja have influenced things like video games in various ways, including taking their combat styles and visuals into futuristic places. Yasuke: A Lost Descendant is one such example. The game takes place in a unique world inspired by various cultures, including Feudal Japan.

You’ll play as someone trying to free his land and people from the clutches of an oppressive clan. To do so, he’ll have to master multiple combat styles and defeat those who stand in his way. Tailor things to your play style and then hack-n-slash your way to victory, glory, and freedom.

#6 Bushinden

What’s that? You want another futuristic-style Samurai/Ninja game to enjoy? Okay, here’s Bushinden for you, then.

The game takes place in a futuristic world where you find out your sister has disappeared, and you must find her. To make matters worse, an evil force is on the verge of resurrection, and you must stop it!

The beauty of this game isn’t just the large areas to explore or the boss fights to be had. Instead, it’s the fact that you can upgrade yourself with cybernetics to do even more damage to enemies! You can even revisit areas later to further improve your skills!

#5 Morbid Metal

Now here’s a fun twist on everything we’ve shown you so far. In Morbid Metal, you’re not playing as a single character. Instead, you’re playing as four. But not in the way that you control all four at once.

The gameplay allows you to swap between characters on the fly to use their skills and abilities when you need them. Or, you can do the swapping to set up deadly combos in combat!

The better you do, the more you can upgrade your mechanical warriors and be prepared for the next challenge. If you die? Put yourself back together and try it again!

#4 The Spirit of the Samurai

You don’t hear about video games using the stop-motion style all that often, but in The Spirit of the Samurai, that’s exactly what you’ll get. The title places you initially as a Samurai who aims to protect a village from monsters. Specifically, an Oni has emerged with undead forces at its beck and call, and this horde threatens the land!

Thankfully, the Samurai isn’t alone. Two others will join him in his cause: a warrior cat and a tiny spirit. These three will fight through the monstrous hordes and attempt to save everything.

Each character plays differently, so try each out to see how they feel.

#3 Black Myth: Wukong

Yes, we know that Sun Wukong was not a Samurai or a Ninja. However, the Monkey King could kick all of their butts and is too cool not to talk about. As such, we’re going to talk about Black Myth: Wukong!

The game will allow you to embark on the quests and journeys that the legendary Monkey King did in his life, and that includes letting you use his incredible powers and weapons.

See the world through his eyes and meet the various unique entities, gods, and monsters that filled his world. Can you help him complete his journey and become the revered entity he desires to be? Get the game and find out!

#2 Rise of the Ronin

While their track record isn’t spotless, Team Ninja has been doing solid games again, and that’s why many are excited about Rise of the Ronin. The game puts you as a lone Ronin during a key crossroads in Japanese history. Specifically, there are forces within the country and “invaders” from without that are trying to influence where Japan goes next as a nation.

It’ll be up to you to guide what happens next, both with your words and your blade. Your actions have consequences, and you’ll need to fight for your life to see your will be done.

Do you think you have what it takes to save Japan?

#1 Ghost of Tsushima

Anyone who’s played the original Ghost of Tsushima title on PS4 or the upgraded PS5 version knows exactly why the upcoming PC release is the #1 entry on our list. The game by Sucker Punch is so incredible that it bares not just repeating but replaying many times over.

You play a Samurai who has sworn to protect an island from invaders. To do so, you’ll travel the land, take on various side quests, and engage in epic duels. The game is beautiful, and you’ll find yourself getting lost in the adventure and majesty of everything around you.

If you’ve never experienced this game before, now is the time.