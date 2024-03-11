Battlefield Franchise Loses Another Creative Director

The Battlefield franchise isn’t having the best of time as of late when it comes to their team – after having just lost Marcus Lehto last month, the company has now lost another creative Director. Craig Morrison joined the Battlefield franchise team back in August 2021 as a Creative Director, and later became the Studio Creative Director in December 2022. So Morrison has had a pretty good time it seems during his employment with the company.

However, that sadly seems to have come to an end as Morrison’s LinkedIn shows he has left the Battlefield franchise as of February 2024. His profile now shows he has joined Blue Scarab Entertainment. After losing two of its creative directors, EA also let go of 670 employees and then closed Ridgeline Games as well.

Nothing has yet been said about Morrison’s departure from the company and franchise, and it is uncertain if anything will be said yet. Back when Lehto left the company, Laura Miele, who is the president of EA Entertainment, released a statement saying: “Marcus Lehto recently made a personal decision to leave the project. To ensure our work continues uninterrupted, we immediately appointed leadership at Criterion to oversee our single-player work.

“As part of this change, we’ll be winding down Ridgeline as a standalone studio in Seattle, with some team members joining Ripple Effect. They’ll continue to work with teams across DICE, Ripple, and Criterion as they build the next Battlefield experience.”

It is sad seeing so many not-so-good things happen within the video game industry, especially at a time where so many games were in development but now seem to be getting canceled due to layoffs. We can only hope in the coming months and next year this can be improved.

Battlefield is available on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.