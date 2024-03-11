Final Fantasy XVI Approaches PC Release

While an exact date for the much-anticipated PC release of Final Fantasy XVI hasn’t been announced just yet, the development team has provided a positive update in a new interview with Game Informer.

Director Naoki Yoshida claims that development is progressing according to plan, with a PC demo set to be released within the next year.

“In terms of where we are in development currently, we’re trying to figure out the final stages of optimization right now,” Yoshida said. “When we can release the PC version might be dependent on that – the system requirements and specifications for PC that players will need, so we’re trying to figure that out. Naturally, [the PC specifications] are looking to be somewhat high.”

The first story DLC for Final Fantasy XVI, Echoes of the Fallen, was released in December. A second expansion, The Rising Tide, is expected to drop this spring. Though more DLC isn’t expected, Yoshida has been hesitant to rule out the possibility entirely.

Back in December, Yoshida went on record to discuss the expected PC requirements for the game.

“I would like you to prepare an SSD,” he said. “Even if we did our best to adjust the GPU, in Final Fantasy XVI, a game where loading speed is critical, the HDD would be a pain. Of course, we will do our best to optimize as much as possible, but we cannot overcome the hardware barrier alone, so please consider that an SSD is a must. We will announce the exact recommended specifications on another occasion.”

Final Fantasy XVI was released in June 2023 for the PlayStation 5. Naoki Yoshida, the game’s director, recently went on record to state that he’d like to direct another major title for Square Enix.