EA Brings 9 Of Their Classics To Steam, Including The Saboteur and Command And Conquer

This release seems to be the one Steam Deck owners are looking for.

Electronic Arts has revealed they have published several of their classic titles to Steam.

Most of these games have previously been released on GOG, and/or on EA’s own Origin platform. What’s even more important is that these games do not require EA Origin login, and seem to be the same versions of the game that are on GOG.

What that means is that these games should also all run on Steam Deck. Now, you may note that many of these games were made for PC, and never got official controller support. It’ll be up to individual players to come up with their own control schemes for these games on Steam Deck.

Of course, the good news is that Valve already anticipated these issues in advance. So the Steam Deck has two trackpads to augment the default joystick controls that it has alongside other platforms. Alternately, of course, if you have a Lenovo Legion Go, you can try utilizing FPS mode to see if it will work out for these games.

The newly released games are as follows:

Command & Conquer – The Ultimate Collection

SimCity 3000 Unlimited

Populous

Populous 2: Trials of the Olympic Gods

Populous: The Beginning

Dungeon Keeper Gold

Dungeon Keeper 2

Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri Planetary Pack

The Saboteur

The title that a lot of media have clung onto is The Saboteur, and it’s a pretty good game to pay attention to. This one is an open world action adventure where you operate for the French resistance fighting the Nazis in WW II era Paris.

But the real crown jewel among these releases has to be Command & Conquer – The Ultimate Collection. These do not have the remastered versions of the Command & Conquer games, but, it bundles in all of the original Command & Conquer games. That includes all the expansions, the odd FPS Command & Conquer: Renegade, and the odd spinoff Command & Conquer: Generals series.

This collection was previously an Origin exclusive, and is now available on the most popular PC gaming platform for the first time. Now there should be no reason to block this from getting released DRM-free on GOG, but if EA plans to do that, they may not be doing so for a while.

All these games are also on deep sale for their launch on Steam, so now is the best time to pick them up if you are planning to. You can check out an official trailer from EA below.