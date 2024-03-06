The First Berserker: Khazan Wows with New Gameplay Trailer

It's flashy, we'll give it that.

During today’s Xbox Partner Preview, audiences were treated to two minutes of gameplay footage from The First Berserker: Khazan. The bloody action RPG was first revealed in December 2023 and is being developed by Korean studio Neople, best known for their multiplayer RPG Dungeon Fighter Online.

The First Berserker: Khazan is a single-player action RPG set in the same universe as Dungeon Fighter Online featuring an anime art style and gruesome combat system. Fast-paced and highly stylized, the trailer was a high point of today’s presentation despite some frame rate issues.

Nexon has also released more story details ahead of the game’s eventual release.

“The Pell Los Empire has been saved—at a cost. After the Great General Khazan and Archmage Ozma defeat the Berserk Dragon Hismar and the Dragon Legion, players will step into the shoes of Khazan as he is falsely accused of treason and exiled beyond the empire. In this hardcore action RPG, thrilling combat takes center stage with every step of Khazan’s quest for vengeance against those who orchestrated his downfall, marked by intense, aggressive and ever-changing styles of battle.

To survive the relentless onslaught of antagonistic forces, players must master the art of combat, upgrade character skills and combine weapons and armor—each with unique perks. As players clear more difficult missions, they’ll go head-to-head with intimidating bosses, acquiring powerful gear and abilities to unleash vicious combos and stylish yet brutal take-downs.

Fighters who dare step into Khazan’s shoes should prepare for a brutal journey.”

Neople’s Dungeon Fighter Online title was released worldwide in 2015 and boasts over 850 million players around the globe. During its lifetime, it has made over $22 billion in revenue, making it one of the highest-grossing pieces of media in history.

The First Berserker: Khazan is scheduled to release for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. A release date has not yet been announced.