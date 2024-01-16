Xbox Reaffirms Developer Direct Will Take Place On January 18

We’re still fresh into the new year, and as we make our way through January, it’s a waiting game to see some of the marketing streams pop up. While Sony and Nintendo are holding out still, Xbox is leading the new year with a Developer Direct. This is a stream focused on the development teams working on upcoming titles. Earlier this month, we got the reveal of an Xbox Developer Direct happening within the week. Today, Microsoft is again reaffirming that a Developer Direct is set to take place on January 18, 2024, at 3 PM ET.

Announced through the Xbox Wire, the team over at Microsoft is reminding players to tune into the stream. This will happen across various platforms, which we’ll list below. However, it’s already been confirmed that this stream will feature new information from the upcoming Indiana Jones game, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. All the information given will be presented by the teams working on these projects. But we don’t know if there will be any surprise reveals this time around.

If you don’t recall, we got the surprise announcement and release of Hi-Fi: Rush from the folks over at Tango Gameworks last year. So, some fans hope we might see the same trend take place with this year’s Developer Direct stream. All we can do is wait and see what might be unveiled at this event. Meanwhile, those of you who are hopeful this stream will feature Activision Blizzard, you’re out of luck. Xbox has already confirmed that there won’t be anything present from these teams during the Developer Direct stream. It was rather recently that Microsoft was able to close on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, so it looks like the teams are still adjusting right now under the Xbox banner. We’ll hopefully hear more about what they are working on later in the year.

At any rate, if you plan on catching the stream live, then you’ll be able to view it across both the official Xbox and Bethesda channels. We’ll list below the official channel links as they were posted in the Xbox Wire article. However, if you miss the stream, it’s been confirmed that a full recap of the show will be posted immediately after. With just a couple of days of waiting, we should soon get a good look at some Xbox titles to get excited about later in the calendar year.

Where To Watch Xbox Developer Direct