The Last of Us Part II Remastered No Return Mode Trailer Released

Update:

Here are what some viewers had to say about the latest trailer.

The invisible enemy really took me by surprise. I wonder what other whacky modifiers there’s going to be that aren’t shown. meeranhaq9479 – YouTube Comment

This would be an awesome co-op mode. pinny_wiz8090 – YouTube Comment

Finally a game mode where we can strictly appreciate the combat. mauricoolguy4715 – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

When Naughty Dog unveiled The Last of Us Part II Remastered, it came with the confirmation of a new game mode. Developers highlighted No Return, a mode that would act as a roguelike experience where the focus was on combat. Players would drop into different level runs where the goal is to survive the onslaught of enemies. But details were a bit scarce at the initial announcement. Today, we’re discovering a new trailer that fully focuses on the upcoming No Return mode has been released. You can check out the latest footage in the video we have embedded below.

No Return mode has been previously confirmed to be a roguelike gameplay experience. Players would get dropped through different locations from The Last of Us Part II. From there, it would be a battle to survive the run. However, the levels would be different, with various new enemies being scattered about, compared to what you would have normally seen in the base campaign. Likewise, there are various challenges during these runs, so you would be incentivized to try the runs regularly as the developers change up the challenge or mods. While we don’t know what will be different, some of the modifications were showcased in the trailer. One example is that enemies could even be invisible, making that quite a challenge for players to endure.

Likewise, the game will feature different characters to take the role of. You have some of the staple characters from the franchise, like Ellie, Abby, and Joel. However, there are other characters playable for the first time, such as Dina, Jesse, and Lev. Some of these characters are locked away, so you’ll have to work through the game mode to acquire them. Meanwhile, these characters have different traits. Those could be access to specific recipes to benefits like unique items at the trading post. Other unlocks include unique costumes, something we also get a small tease of with Ellie in the various snippets of gameplay footage showcased.

Players will have to wait a bit longer before they can try this game mode out. The Last of Us Part II Remastered is not set to launch until January 19, 2024. However, you can preorder a copy of the game today. Currently, this game is only slated to release on the PlayStation 5 console platform. But there’s likely a good chance we’ll eventually see Sony bring this remastered edition over to the PC platform later on. Again, while we wait for the game to release, you can view the No Return mode trailer in the video we have below.