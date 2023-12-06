Could Arkane’s New Game Be A Blade Video Game?

The Game Awards is almost here, and with it comes the announcement of many future video games that gamers will be intrigued about. Or, we hope they’ll be good enough announcements to be intrigued about. With this show, it’s hard to tell what will happen. Anyway, there are already tons of rumors about what will be at the show, and several studios have been cited to be showing up for one reason or another, possibly. One such developer is Arkane Studios. They’re a team behind some of Bethesda’s best titles, and a rumor says that the Marvel hero Blade could be next on their list of titles!

That might seem random, but it makes sense in context. For example, in the last year alone, several Marvel games have been announced to be in development. There’s an Iron Man game being done by EA Motive, a Captain America/Black Panther title in development, and more. Plus, Spider-Man just had the release of its second title by Insomniac, so it makes sense that Marvel and their overlord at Disney would want to continue the hype for their titles in the gaming space. The only question is why Blade is on the list of future titles.

The answer may come from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character was meant to be out in theaters by now, but delays on the director, writer, and other sides of production have caused serious delays. However, if a game is being made now, and the movie is allegedly back on track, it could work out that they come out next to one another and, as a result, help boost each other up.

Furthermore, Arkane Studios is known for making things work with over-the-top action titles featuring characters with special abilities. The blade is the “Daywalker,” a human-vampire hybrid who has made it his mission to wipe out vampirekind. That ensures that he has abilities that can match and even surpass them, such as walking in the daylight.

Given their experience in certain supernatural titles, they can easily craft a gameplay loop around him. Then again, we all know what happened with their LAST vampire title, but we’re sure they don’t want to address that.

Regardless, since this is a rumor, you should take it with a grain of salt until The Game Awards arrives. But given all that is likely in the works at Marvel, we’d expect them to make at least one appearance during the night.