The Last of Us Part II Remastered No Return Features 12 Levels

It was just last week that fans of The Last of Us were treated to news of a remastered edition coming next year. The Last of Us Part II Remastered is in the works, and that will give some fans a chance to continue on the Joel and Ellie storyline. Furthermore, the game adaptation for HBO was rather close to the source material, so some players could even see where the second season would take them. That said, there was also the announcement of a new game mode called No Return. This will allow players to go through some roguelike levels and see how well they can stay alive in this harsh, unforgiving world.

Details were a bit scarce on the No Return game mode. It was said that more details would come as we get closer to the release date of The Last of Us Part II Remastered. Fortunately, thanks to a LinkedIn profile, one little detail managed to surface online. One of Naughty Dog’s former employees might have let it slip that we’re going to receive at least a dozen levels when it comes to the No Return game mode. Of course, we’ll still have to take these details as nothing more than a rumor for now. Likewise, since we’re already close to the launch date for the video game, it won’t likely be too long before official word breaks on the specifics for No Return.

(It will be possible to play w/ Tommy, Dina, Jesse, Lev, Mel & more unlockable characters)

Thanks to TheLastofUsNews on X, we’re finding out that the former Naughty Dog employee posted some details about his work on The Last of Us Part II Remastered. This individual was an integrated QA/Developer Support employee who handled level editing, asset integration, and test planning. In a series of duties listed out during their time at Naughty Dog, it’s noted that they tested and modified content for twelve different No Return roguelike levels. With that said, that doesn’t mean we’re limited to just twelve levels, and it also doesn’t mean we’re going even to get twelve levels.

There could have been additions or even cuts made to the game. However, at the current moment, it’s speculated that all twelve levels are still being featured in the game. Again, if you haven’t been keeping an eye on the game, No Return is a mode that puts players into different level runs. Your objective is to survive and go through the different enemies placed within these runs. Furthermore, we know that a variety of characters will be available in this mode, each of which will have their own attributes.

Players interested in the game will find The Last of Us Part II Remastered will be available on January 19, 2024, for the PlayStation 5. In the meantime, you can check out the official reveal trailer in the video we have embedded below.