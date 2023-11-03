PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle Leaked

It was just last month that Sony unveiled their revision to the PlayStation 5 console. If there was one glaring aspect the PlayStation 5 had initially, it was just how large the console was. That left some fans hopeful Sony would return to the console down the road and deliver a slim model. Fortunately, that is happening, and today, we’re discovering a new leak that suggests a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle is coming out soon. With the holiday season upon us, for those looking to secure a new console, bundles like these might give them enough incentive to go ahead with the purchase.

Thanks to WCCFtech, we’re finding out about leaked images surfacing on social media. The images apparently stem back to an Amazon warehouse where PlayStation 5 Slim models are found bundled with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. There is already quite a bit of hype around the PlayStation 5 Slim, but now we have one of the biggest exclusives available this year for the PlayStation 5 paired with it. Unfortunately, this bundle has yet to be confirmed by Sony, so we’re left waiting for details to emerge online.

Me encontre la ps5 slim en el trabajo muy pequeña la caja lmao (por cierto en ese cage estan 40 de esas asi que mas de 40 mil si debe de haber ahi) pic.twitter.com/Uo7BC3QPhY — Flioryx⭐️🌿 (@Flioryx) November 1, 2023

This is not the only bundle that was leaked out this week. Earlier, there were reports of a PlayStation 5 Slim bundle that came with a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It looks like Sony, this holiday season, is pushing hard to ensure more consumers can pick up their latest console offering and even a thrilling new AAA game alongside it. But again, we’re left waiting for these bundles to get unveiled officially.

The PlayStation 5 Slim will come in quite a bit smaller than the original PlayStation 5. Likewise, as you can likely already expect, these consoles will weigh less, too. But the most significant revision with the PlayStation 5 Slim for some might be the new digital-only model. With the new PlayStation 5 Slim digital-only model, consumers can purchase an add-on disc drive to later turn their console into a standard PlayStation 5 Slim.

While we wait for the new bundles to be unveiled, you can check out a trailer revealing the PlayStation 5 Slim in the video we have embedded below. Likewise, for those interested in our impressions of the latest Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game release, you can view our Before You Buy video coverage right here.