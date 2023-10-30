Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PC Specs Officially Confirmed

If you’re looking to get Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on the PC platform, then you might be keen on knowing the PC system requirements to run the game. Fortunately, the wait is finally over, as the official PC system specifications have been unveiled. The development team working on the game has taken to the official X account for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and released a graphic to highlight what your PC might need to hit some of the resolutions and FPS. Fortunately, we have a rather detailed look into the system requirements, so whether you’re looking just to get the game up and running or if you’re after the best visuals possible, you’re covered.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is coming from the talented folks over at Massive Entertainment. If their name doesn’t ring a bell, Massive Entertainment is known for Tom Clancy’s The Division franchise. Taking a stab at the Avatar franchise, this game is set during the events of the latest film, Avatar: The Way of Water. Players are stepping into the role of a Na’vi orphan who was raised and trained to be a soldier by the RDA. Again, thanks to a graphic released from the game’s X account, you can view the official PC system requirements below.

As mentioned, you’re stepping into the role of a Na’vi who was tasked to be a soldier for the RDA. However, upon reconnecting with your world and fellow Na’vi, you are given the chance to train your fellow Na’vi tribes to fight back against the RDA. With the threat of the RDA breaking into the area and claiming the resources found in your world, you’ll have to fight to ensure your people and lands continue to flourish.

While this game was first revealed in 2021 during E3, it’s since been hit with a few delays. Now, the developers are pushing to get this game out into the marketplace on December 7, 2023. So we should get it within this year as long as there are no further delays that might see this game land into the 2024 calendar year. With that said, when Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is released into the marketplace, you can expect it to be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platforms. In the meantime, while we wait for this game to launch into the marketplace, you can view a trailer for the title in the video we have embedded below.