Pac-Man 99 Will Delist in A Few Days

There are many gaming trends that don’t really make a lot of sense, and Nintendo, sadly, has had quite a few of them during its decades-long lifetime. One of those “ideas” of theirs is about to come to a head as Pac-Man 99 is getting ready to go off of the online databases. For those who don’t recall, this was the second title in their “99” game series, and it featured you as the one and only Pac-Man going up against 98 other players to see who could last until the end. Well, no matter how many times you won, the end is officially coming.

Over the last two months, content for Pac-Man 99 has slowly been discontinued. First, in August, they confirmed that there would be no more paid content for the game. Then, in September, they discontinued buying the expanded versions of the game so you could get all the content or unlock special content. Now, on October 8th, the game will be completely delisted on the Nintendo Switch platform, and no online services will be available for the game. This means you only have a few days left to try and play the title with friends!

To be clear, Nintendo did state that once the game’s online capabilities stop, you can still play the game in offline mode should you have the paid DLC or expansion. That means you can do things like “Time Attack” or “CPU Mode,” where you go up against the game’s AI instead of other players. But while that is a “nice gesture” to ensure that some people still play the game, many are wondering why they are taking the game off at all.

After all, this game was free in its base form on Nintendo Switch Online, which was one of the reasons to get the service alongside all the other games you could get. But now they’ve decided to just end it? It’s curious because this was the second game of their series, and yet the first one in Tetris 99 is still going. So why are they shutting down one but not the other? It’s a very weird move and one that will likely upset fans who were still playing and enjoying the title.

So let this be our warning to you all. If you want to get a few more rounds in on the game, you have until October 8th to make that happen. Because after that? The game is getting ghosted.