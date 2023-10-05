Gears 6 Apparently Has The Original Director Excited

The Gears of War franchise was a massive one for the Microsoft team. Initially developed under Epic Games, the third-person action FPS had players fighting for humanity’s survival. We have seen a few installments released under the Gears of War banner, now known only as Gears. Meanwhile, there were a few spinoff titles, but for a little while now, the IP has been dormant. We don’t know what exactly is next for the franchise, but apparently, there is one individual who is starting to praise the future of this franchise. That person is none other than the original director behind Gears of War, Cliff Bleszinski.

Thanks to PCGamesN, we’re finding out about the post from Cliff Bleszinski. According to the report, the post from Cliff noted that they heard a rumor from a friend who wrote Gears 5. Apparently, this was information about the future of the Gears franchise in which Cliff released a GIF from the film Django Unchained. That GIF featured the actor Leonardo DiCaprio saying you now have my attention. So, signs are pointing towards a significant return that has at least intrigued Cliff. Unfortunately, there’s nothing official quite yet to reveal just what the future of this franchise will entail.

We don’t know what Gears 6 might entail. However, there was a script already outlined a long time ago. Earlier this year, news broke that a Gears 6 outline was already drafted. This came from Rod Fergusson, who noted that he drew the outline for the development team before he left The Coalition to oversee the Diablo franchise at Blizzard Entertainment. However, Rod also stated that this could have been scrapped when he left the studio.

So even Rod is uncertain what The Coalition is doing with the franchise or if the content he plotted out would even be used. With the year quickly winding down, we might not see anything regarding the Gears IP until 2024 rolls around. With the franchise now spanning multiple games released over multiple console generations, it would be interesting to see if they are able to deliver the next installment that appeals to newcomers. Otherwise, you might have to go through the previous games to catch up on the narrative journey. On the bright side, since this is a first-party Microsoft IP, the Gears franchise is readily available on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.