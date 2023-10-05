Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Biggest Playtest Reportedly Underway

Harry Potter fans had a massive video game release earlier this year for most platforms. With Hogwarts Legacy, players would get to live out their magical adventure as a student within Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. While the game was well received and offered a chance to enjoy a new open-world action RPG, one particular element was missing. Despite having the ability to explore the world while on a broomstick and even the field available, the popular magical sport of quidditch was not featured in the game.

As a result, it left fans disappointed that they wouldn’t be able to enjoy a mini-game or even a season based around the sport. Fortunately, there was a video game revealed not long ago that focused strictly on the sport of quidditch. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is in the works, and while official details are scarce, we’ve seen plenty of leaks emerge from this game. We know that players would get to pick through multiple characters from the Harry Potter franchise as they head into a match.

Of course, you can also customize your own character. This game will feature the four different positions you can play in the sport, which are the Chaser, Seeker, Beater, and Keeper. Thanks to a report from Insider Gaming, they have learned the game will soon have its biggest playtest so far, which will start tomorrow and last until October 27, 2023. Apparently, the playtest is only aimed at PC through Steam. But it does look like there are multiple platforms planned for the game. We just don’t have the official details quite yet on what consoles would receive the game.

Furthermore, we don’t know just when exactly the title will be landing in the marketplace. Details might be limited officially, but if there is another playtest planned, we might see new content emerge online over the next few weeks. Perhaps we’ll get some kind of official news regarding the game’s release and platforms after this playtest wraps up. However, even if you don’t get this game within the year, there is another exciting release for Harry Potter fans.

While Hogwarts Legacy was released earlier this year for most consoles and the PC platform, it hasn’t been released for the Nintendo Switch. That will soon change as Nintendo Switch is finally slated to receive this game on November 14, 2023.