Capcom Insider Shares Pragmata Story Details

There is no shortage of rumors and insider information surfacing online. Some of these insiders are more credible than others. For instance, Dusk Golem has had a strong track record in the past for sharing information about Capcom titles. Today, we’re finding out that the insider has spread a bit more insight into the Pragmata game.

Pragmata is a mysterious Capcom title in development, which we know little about. Not many details have been officially shared yet, and while we don’t know when it will debut, we do have some new insider information. Thanks to Comicbook.com, we have learned that Dusk Golem shared some information about what they know so far about the new IP.

This action narrative game is apparently about robots. More specifically, it’s a story set up in which humanity has colonized the moon. However, it was made with robots in mind to inhabit. Things don’t last very long as apparently robots and AI had taken over the moon. To deal with this problem, humanity has made it to where these robots and AI machinery is unable to reach Earth.

Apparently, in the story, we are following two robots that have become more human-like and are striving to visit Earth. But beyond that, there’s nothing more that Dusk Golem could share. It’s an interesting concept and might help paint a better picture of what’s going on with the trailers we have received so far. Of course, even then, the trailers are a bit cryptic, so we’ll have to wait for more official details to emerge online.

Unfortunately, we don’t have anything official right now to help indicate just when Pragmata will be arriving into the marketplace or even when Capcom will showcase the game again. Regardless, those of you who have missed out on the game’s announcement, you can view a trailer for the title in the works right now in the video embedded below.