Super Mario Bros Wonder Gets New Gameplay Footage

Who would like to see some new gameplay footage from Super Mario Bros Wonder? If so, you’re in luck because that’s what we have for you today. Previews are starting to come out for the upcoming 2D title, including sites like VGC recording their own personal runs with the game and putting them online. The site put a six-minute clip of some levels they ran through, and they got to see some seriously interesting stuff that shows just how wild and creative the game will be when it comes out next month. Shall we dive in?

As you’ll see in the gameplay footage below, they took the co-op approach and had Mario and Daisy endure all sorts of challenges. Through the power of the Wonder Seed, they were put into levels where they had to crack crystals, race away from bulls, and more! Plus, they had to deal with the regular dangers that this game threw at them, which was no easy challenge. Check it out in full below:

Yesterday, Metro posted a massive gameplay preview of the title, albeit in word form, and they hailed the game as one of the most creative 2D titles Nintendo had done in years. Heck, they even said they hadn’t seen a game this great in decades! That’s subjective, obviously, but that also showed they were quite high on the title. They even said they would consider it a Game of the Year contender!

To be blunt, there are going to be several things that separate Super Mario Bros Wonder from other titles with Mario. The first is the Wonder Flower. This item will full-on warp reality so that you’ll never know what will happen in the level. You could be given a simple challenge to overcome, or you might have to be chased by bulls! Finding a Wonder Seed is the only way out of the warped level.

Then, there are the Badges. This new feature for a platforming Mario title will let you attach badges to your character, and when you do that, they’ll get special abilities. They could get something like having damage nullified a few times, or you could give them the power to slow their descent as they fall, or you can have them shoot vines to attach to walls, and there are many more badges where that came from!

The game is outfitted with plenty of fresh ideas, and you’ll see them in action on October 20th.