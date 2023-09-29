Marvel’s Avengers Is About To Leave Digital Storespace

One thing that many people and gamers have harped on is that in the last several years, there have been numerous titles that have been released to the world that didn’t deserve to be released at that time. Why? Because when they were released, they had so many issues going on or were so fundamentally bad that you had to wonder why the publisher thought putting them out into the wild was a good idea. While it’s hard to know which game fully “started the trend,” Marvel’s Avengers by Square Enix is one you could put to as an “originator” of things.

When the game was first announced well before its release in 2020, gamers were excited about it. Square Enix, via the team at Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, had already proven they could work with incredible characters like Lara Croft and make something special. But when the game finally arrived, it wasn’t anything like fans expected, and not in a good way.

For example, the character models felt off from the get-go, yet they weren’t really changed at launch. Then, when you played the game, you didn’t “feel” like you were playing the Avengers in terms of powers and abilities. Everyone felt “on the same level,” and that’s not how it should be. Then, there were the bugs. The bugs were all over the place, so Square Enix had to release a patch that would fix 1000 bugs in a single shot. That’s not what you wish to announce to gamers after your game’s launched.

We’re bringing up this game because it’s about to be removed from digital storefronts. Today is the last full day you can get it, as it’ll be removed tomorrow:

💥 Today is the FINAL DAY to pick up Marvel's Avengers: Definitive Edition before it leaves digital storefronts on Sep. 30.



🚨 Pick it up today on Steam up to 90% off!



👉 https://t.co/YYwHDi9Vl3 👈 pic.twitter.com/KyyF5UCrBS — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 29, 2023

So, is Marvel’s Avengers still bad? Well, it depends on who you ask. Undoubtedly, the team did work to improve the game, and some of them even admitted the mistakes that they made. Ironically, the DLC for the title was praised heavily as it slowly came out. Black Panther, Winter Soldier, The Mighty Thor, and more got some interesting side stories that greatly expand the game’s world in a focused setting. The potential for the game was there, but it was never capitalized on. Thankfully, other games have picked up the slack, and the hype for a certain game with Spider-Man is more than making up for the failures that this title put on gamers.