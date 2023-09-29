AEW/MMA Street Fighter 6 Showdown Is Happening

So technically, this is a kind of follow-up story to one we did earlier in the month. It all started when the ONE Flyweight Champion, Demetrious Johnson, was doing an interview, and he admitted that he was a gamer and loved Street Fighter 6. But when that happened, a certain “rival” from another company was brought up, none other than Kenny Omega from All Elite Wrestling. He is not only a gamer but is famous for his love of Capcom’s franchise, has helped promote it in the past via a live-action trailer, and is known for his intense skills with the game.

Johnson didn’t take too kindly to people saying that Omega was better than him, so he threw out a challenge for October 1st, which was the date of a PPV that Omega would be at called Wrestledream. Kenny agreed to the match and appreciated that the proceeds would go to charity. Which is something we should all appreciate.

Fast forward to now, and the official fight venue and time have been made. It won’t happen on October 1st, likely because of Omega’s match at the AEW PPV, but instead on October 3rd. It’ll be carried out via Pit Crew, and you’ll be able to stream it live on Twitch to see all the epic action go down.

What a swell guy. Organizing his own demise and all for charity!



Tune in and win, lose, or draw, it’s all for a good cause!



But yeah, I’m totally winning. Easily. https://t.co/twOgV4rpzk — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 29, 2023

Just to say it once again, this will be a true Street Fighter 6 brawl. These two are high-level players, and they know it. Heck, Kenny Omega once did a challenge like this against WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, who is an epic gamer himself and defeated him. So Kenny isn’t going to go down easily, especially since he’s currently Master Rank in the latest entry in the series.

And no matter who wins, the proceeds go to charity, which shows both men have some serious class. The irony will be if this sparks a line of matches for Omega or Johnson to take on as others want to get in on the fun.

Would you like to know the real winner of this matchup outside of charity? Capcom! After all, they’re getting free publicity for this, and if the match is really intense, which it should be, it could very easily get people to consider buying the game for themselves. You never know.

Sometimes, these events are the perfect way for gamers to have fun and simply root for the best matches to go down. We’ll see on October 3rd who comes out on top!