New Nintendo Switch Successor Document Further Points To Graphical Potential

The Nintendo Switch successor rumors have been growing with each week that passes. The reason is that The Big N is being “mum” on things, and it’s annoying gamers because they want to know what they can expect next year from this new system and when it’s coming out. As a result, the rumors have said all kinds of things about the next console, including that it could be on the level of the PS4 or possibly even the PS5! There were even talks about a potential launch title from Square Enix. Today, another log was put onto that blazing bonfire.

As noted by The Verge, a document from an internal email by Activision Blizzard was leaked, and it highlighted certain things they were talking about regarding the Nintendo Switch successor. While the whole document isn’t visible due to redactions, it does make clear that the publisher and Nintendo were talking about the new console last year, and this statement was made within it:

“Given the closer alignment to Gen8 platforms in terms of performance and our previous offerings on PS4 / Xbox One, it is reasonable to assume we could make something compelling for the NG Switch as well. It would be helpful to secure early access to development hardware prototypes and prove that out nice and early.”

This statement would imply that the Switch follow-up would have power capabilities equal to the PS4 and Xbox One versus the more recent systems. While that may not be what everyone wants to hear, it’s important to remember that the PS4/Xbox One systems had more graphical power than the Switch by a fair margin. So that means future titles would have a “graphical facelift” that many would appreciate. As for whether Activision Blizzard got the prototypes they asked for, it’s highly likely.

Remember, if the system is set to arrive next year, as many feel it will, developers need to have the various versions of the system in their hands to start making games for them. Plus, given the development time it takes to make games, they would need at least a year, if not more, to make something happen for the launch period. Yes, there are likely to be ports at launch, but Nintendo knows because of the Switch that they need to know it out of the park with the 1st and 3rd party titles within year one if they’re going to make a splash.

But, as always, don’t believe all the rumors and leaks until Nintendo drops intel.