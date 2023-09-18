10 Best Games of August 2023

Are you looking for something new to play? You’re in luck. While we’re just getting into the month of September, let’s look back at some of the best video games to have come out into the marketplace during August. All lists are subjective, so don’t consider this the definitive list for the month. Likewise, these games are not ranked in a specific order. Instead, these are just some of the games we’ve enjoyed from this past month, and perhaps you’ll find something here to check out this month.

#10 Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

If you like Jet Set Radio, you might find Bomb Rush Cyberfunk worthwhile. This is a game that acts much like the franchise but with its own unique twists and turns. Without spoiling too much here, players follow Red, a graffiti artist who winds up losing his head. Now, using a cyberhead, players are off to All City, the big leagues for graffiti artists, as you join a crew and attempt to mark as much territory as possible. However, you’ll need to be careful. With other rival gangs tagging the city and a government military police force snatching up those caught, you’ll need to be on top of your game. With each tag you make, you’re not only one step closer to being the great crew in the area but also a step closer to learning who was responsible for cutting off your head.

#9 Sunkenland

Sunkenland was released through early access, so it’s not fully available. However, if you’re interested in survival games, you might want to look at this. This game is set in the near future, where the ocean has mainly consumed the world. What is left of humanity is forced to build up structures and attempt to survive. Seek out precious resources that can be acquired from the depths below. Build up your fort and expand on it with new areas and defenses. Find food to keep your belly full and prepare your weapons, as you never know what or who will be raiding your structures.

#8 Blasphemous 2

The 2017 Metroidvania Blasphemous has a sequel available. This game does pick up after the events of the first installment’s Wounds of Eventide DLC, so you might want to play that game before diving into this one. If you’re caught up with the first game, though, the Blasphemous sequel follows the return of The Miracle, where a new child is to be born. As a result, The Penitent One has been brought back to continue with his penance. Just as before, you have a Metroidvania gameplay experience, which means plenty of exploring, gathering new weapons, and fighting off countless hordes of grotesque enemies.

#7 Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap was first released back in 2022 but under early access. However, in August of this year, we finally saw the game enter a full launch into the marketplace. With Marvel Snap, players are getting a digital collectible card game. Without getting too deep into the weeds on how this game plays out, players are creating decks based around Marvel heroes and villains. Each comes with its unique set of attributes; the game’s goal is to acquire the three locations placed on the board. Fortunately, the card game runs quickly, so you’re not sitting through a lengthy match. That also means the rules are easy to grasp. However, with a massive collection of heroes and villains to collect, making decks, coming up with a strategy, and testing it out against other competitive players might easily sink countless hours into the game.

#6 Everspace 2

Everspace 2 was released in 2021 through early access, but it didn’t see its launch until 2023, first for PC and then last month for console platforms. So, if you were interested in this game, you might have already been playing through it. In Everspace 2, players step into the role of Adam, a clone pilot attempting to survive in this harsh galaxy. Using your ship, you’ll have to prepare to navigate a quick escape from the local warlords and religious cultist organizations or fight back against pesky aliens. With missions to take on and characters to meet, players will get thrilling storylines while unlocking new perks and abilities, making you a force to be reckoned with.

#5 Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars captured plenty of players’ attention from its retro gameplay aesthetic alone. If you grew up playing those earlier RPGs like Chrono Trigger, then this title might feel visually familiar to you. This turn-based RPG follows two heroes named Valere and Zale, who can use the power of the sun and moon to fight off evil foes. On your grand quest, you’ll meet interesting characters, explore breathtaking worlds, and take on missions that will throw you into epic battles or pull on your heartstrings.

#4 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Give The Texas Chain Saw Massacre a chance if you’re a fan of asymmetrical multiplayer games. From the folks involved with Friday the 13th: The Game, we have another attempt to bring out a multiplayer horror gameplay experience from a beloved IP. Overall, the game puts players into two teams. Players could end up on the family team, where the goal is to hunt down and slaughter the survivors. Meanwhile, the survivors are forced to sneak around the map and unlock ways of escaping the area. Each character comes with their unique ability to use, but teamwork is crucial here. No matter your ability, you’ll need to rely on your team to aid you, whether it’s an attempt to escape the area or find survivors still roaming around the map.

#3 Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

Ahoy pirates, get ready for another real-time tactics gameplay adventure. With Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, players get an alternative version of the Golden Age of Piracy. It’s a cutthroat period as pirates seek easy loot and prey on those lacking enough firepower to defend themselves. However, your eyes have caught the attention of a mysterious chain of islands called the Lost Caribbean. With these islands, supernatural powers come into play, and dead pirates are raised back from the dead. However, you’ll find that these islands were recently discovered by the Inquisition, who vowed to cleanse the islands and destroy any signs of the supernatural. It’s a battle to claim the goods that can be found hidden away, which can only be won by bloodshed.

#2 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon was the big return to the Armored Core franchise. This IP had been dormant for quite a few years while FromSoftware went on to deliver some other notable game releases, such as the most recent Elden Ring title. Fortunately, Armored Core is back, and players can dive into another mech action-packed combat experience. Players are tossed into a new narrative about discovering a new energy source called Coral. Corporations are fighting tooth and nail to get their hands on this energy source, and as such, mercenary Armored Core pilots are sent out to clear the area from competition. Stuck in the middle of it all, you’ll customize your mech towards your liking and battle against the swarms of mechanical giants duking it out. Just like with past installments, expect a robust system to tweak and make adjustments to your mech. There’s a lot of trial and error here, so you’ll spend plenty of time assembling your mech.

#1 Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 was easily one of this year’s more anticipated RPGs; fortunately, it met expectations. This has become one of the better critically acclaimed RPGs released. Set over a hundred years after Baldur’s Gate 2 events, this installment might be a perfect jumping point for the franchise if you haven’t played any previous games. This story-driven game is filled with choices to alter a bit of the journey you make along the way. Chances are you have seen countless clips and articles on Baldur’s Gate 3 already, so we’re sure you’re familiar with the title by now. Unfortunately, this RPG is only available for PC and PlayStation 5 right now. However, the developers are working on an Xbox Series X/S release. But if you have a capable PC or a PlayStation 5, this is a must-have game for the collection.