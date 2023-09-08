Surprise Video Game Hit Was Delisted Due To Stress

Some indie games blow up immensely. They could also be some complex titles with the developers striving to get their gameplay experiences to the masses online. While some indie games get hidden by the constant flow of new launches, others manage to catch some players by surprise. You can find some games with simple concepts, even taking the world by storm, which is what one particular game managed to do this year. An indie game by the name Only Up was quickly a hit as players worldwide were captivated by the challenging goal of reaching the top.

Only Up had a simple concept in its physics that made it a tough one to get through. I’m sure you’ve seen or even played this game. There were countless streams and YouTube videos for a moment online showing off the gameplay. Essentially, players were tossed into a world filled with all kinds of different obstacles. From here, the goal is to reach the top, which means overcoming the obstacles and climbing further up where jumps are far more difficult. What makes this game even more impressive is that one developer made and released the title.

Going by the name SCKR Games, the developer has since removed the game from Steam. Thanks to a report from PCGamesN, we’re finding out that the game is not being returned to the digital marketplace. The removal is due to the developer’s stress they’ve been dealing with. Again, as mentioned, this is a one-person development team that admits that they made a lot of mistakes along the way. Overall, it was their test to get creative, and now that the stress has become too much to handle.

With the game delisted, this will give the developer time to heal and further learn game design. Apparently, there is already a new project in the works that will be set in a different genre and have a realistic cinematography feel. However, the developer noted that this game will be much more complex, and as a result, we will see a team of developers working on this project. While Only Up was a hit, it did seem like interest was now waning in the game, especially with massive new releases hitting the marketplace. New big video game releases are also coming out the rest of this and next month, so there should be plenty of content to keep player’s interest until we learn more of what this indie hit developer brings out next.