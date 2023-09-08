Mortal Kombat 1 Leak Unveils Customization Options

Mortal Kombat players are counting down the days until they can get their hands on Mortal Kombat 1. The new mainline installment is coming later this month, hopefully giving fans another thrilling experience for the long-running franchise. However, we’re still left in the dark about some of the attributes of the new game. One of which is customization options. We know that there are some areas players can customize, but there hasn’t been any confirmation of what would be readily available for players. That was until a new set of leaks emerged online, showing off what players could expect.

Thanks to a report from The Gamer, we’re discovering some leaks that surfaced on Reddit showing off what content can be customized. Apparently, four areas will be available for players to tweak within each character. Those include the taunts, finishers, color palettes, along with gear. Now again, we’re working with leaks, so some additional details could not be known. Even the reporter from The Gamer noted that the leaks surfacing online show that the player hasn’t unlocked anything, which could mean that there might be additional gear or content that could be customized as players progress.

Since this is a reboot for the franchise and with a game series with so many installments from its history, plenty of Easter Eggs could be implemented in customizations. It wouldn’t be surprising if NetherRealm Studios opted to share some callbacks to the franchise roots or even some of the more recent installments. Likewise, it would be interesting to see just what all the different taunts and finishers characters could pull off within this game. But again, we’ll have to wait for the game to launch into the marketplace to see if that’s the case or not. Fortunately, the wait won’t be very long at all now.

If you haven’t already pre-ordered a copy of the game, Mortal Kombat 1 will be launching on September 19, 2023, unless you happen to pick up one of the more premium editions of the game. In this case, you can expect the title to launch on September 14, 2023. For those who haven’t been keeping tabs on the game, Mortal Kombat 1 is set after the events of Mortal Kombat 11, where Liu Kang has created a new universe. Hoping to establish peace a new threat emerges, forcing Liu to seek out warriors to help keep the universe from turning into utter chaos. When this game launches into the marketplace, you can expect it for the Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 platforms.