It Turns Out Starfield Players Shouldn’t Have Any Animals On Their Ships

FWIW, this is still the least buggiest launch of any Bethesda game.

A few days ago, we reported on the eerie absence of pets, either dogs or cats, in Starfield. Today, however, we give a different advisory about animals in the game.

As reported by GameRant, one Starfield player ran into the most unusual bug we have seen out of the game this early. Redditor AQTBGL_DaddyIssues shared a clip from his game where he failed to launch his spacecraft properly.

As he turned his character around to inspect the ship and find the reason, he was immediately hit in the face by a Level 35 Pack Ankylosaurus.

While it should be impossible, somehow the Anklyosaurus managed to get into the ship, and fit in just enough that it could immediately attack and nip at the player the moment he got off the cockpit. But then, AQTBGL_DaddyIssues was always carrying some artillery with him, so this strange encounter didn’t last that long.

AQTBGL_DaddyIssues believes that the Anklyosaurus was actually on top of the ship as he saw it before he proceeded to lift off. The game then clipped the dinosaur into the ship, and that’s how this player found himself fighting a dinosaur that shouldn’t have fit in, inside the ship.

Now, Xbox marketing head Matt Booty’s claim that Starfield would be the least buggy Bethesda game at launch did prove to be true. Most gamers got in and playing the game properly without running into any bugs.

But that doesn’t mean that no bugs would occur at all. Thankfully, stories like these have turned out to be the exception instead of the rule. Microsoft’s backing and their willingness to let Bethesda take their time did result in a game that didn’t instantly become infamous for all its launch bugs.

But I’m sure there are Bethesda fans who would almost consider that a shame. Bethesda games are pretty much celebrated at this point for having those bugs, with many of them becoming the first online memes, existing even before Twitter and Facebook could be there to spread them around.

As for animals in Starfield, it looks like it just won’t work out. Domesticated animals are apparently extinct in its world, and that leaves us with hostiles like this guy, who may or may not leave us alone.

Bethesda didn’t’ add pets into this world, so it seems the safe bet is to just immediately take out everything you see that’s alive but isn’t human. And maybe you should take out a lot of the humans too.

In any case, you can check out the footage of the clipping animal below.