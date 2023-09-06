Starfield Reportedly Too Much For A Steam Deck To Handle

Starfield is easily one of the biggest video game releases of this year. While some players have already had the pleasure of going through the game campaign via early access, others are just now getting their hands on the title. The official launch has arrived, and most might have either started or planned to start their epic space RPG journey today. You might want to reconsider if you plan to enjoy this game on your Valve Steam Deck. A new report surfacing online suggests that this game is better off not being run natively.

The report comes from Rock Paper Shotgun, who noted that their time playing the game on the Steam Deck was not the greatest. It looks like this game is just too much for the hardware to handle. That doesn’t mean it’s not something Bethesda can go back and tweak for a Steam Deck verification badge, but it’s also not a gameplay experience you might want to jump into right now. It’s reportedly not unplayable, and there are even some settings provided within the article to get you a better experience for the game.

However, you might be better off waiting for a verification badge to come up for Starfield. Right now, the best means to enjoy this game is through either the Xbox Series X/S console platforms or a PC that is capable of gaming. Whatever route you take might be far better than what you can pull off on the Steam Deck. But if you are determined to play the game on Steam Deck, there are two other options to make note of. Players could enjoy this game through streaming on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

With that said, if you have a capable gaming PC, you might be able to enjoy this game by streaming the Starfield title directly from your gaming PC to your Steam Deck. So, some options are available, but not a natively run gameplay experience from the Valve portable gaming PC handheld. At any rate, this Starfield title just launched officially for the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. For those of you who have to pick up a copy or renew your Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, we have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game, which you can view below. Here, you’ll get to view our impressions of the gameplay experience while avoiding anything we would deem to be spoiler-heavy.