Baldur’s Gate 3 Developers Are Working On Crossplay Support

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the more anticipated RPGs released this year, and players on PC have been able to go through the game. Since the PC version of the game was released last month, it’s likely that some players have already started up another run through the game. Meanwhile, today, those on PlayStation 5 are diving into the game’s full launch today. So, while Baldur’s Gate 3 has been readily available and even supports multiplayer on these two platforms, you might be keen to know a crossplay feature is also in the works.

Speaking with Eurogamer, Larian Studios’ director of publishing, Michael Douse, was able to confirm that crossplay is something players will see in the game. According to the statement provided, it’s a feature that the developers knew wouldn’t be ready at launch, but it was always in the plans. Right now, they are working through the feature and have an idea of when it will be available for players to enjoy. Unfortunately, the team is not fond of putting a release date on this feature quite yet. So it looks like they are actively developing this feature for the game, but you might be waiting for a good while before it’s actually available to implement.

Meanwhile, it’s not something that might get too much use. Right now, only two platforms are available, with PlayStation 5 players just receiving the game’s full launch today. With that said, Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to the Xbox Series X/S platforms. We’re not sure just when the game will be available for the platform, but the developers are striving to get this game available for Xbox fans at some point this year. Afterward, that might prompt some incentive to implement the crossplay feature into the different supported platforms.

With that said, Baldur’s Gate 3 developers are still actively working on the game. You’ll find support pushing out updates and patches. However, it’s already been confirmed that the game director behind Baldur’s Gate 3, Swen Vincke, has a team working through their next big video game project. That will likely be a good while before it’s readily available to be shared with the public. Of course, with Baldur’s Gate 3 being such a critical success, it will be interesting to see if the developers are able to top the game. For those of you who are still on the fence about whether you should pick up a copy of Baldur’s Gate 3 or not, you can check out our Before You Buy video coverage of the game below.