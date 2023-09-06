Final Fantasy XVI Rumor Highlights PC Release & DLC

There’s plenty of hype built up around Final Fantasy XVI. The resurgence came when it was officially unveiled that a PC release was coming. Now, this is not anything that should surprise fans. We knew before the PlayStation 5 launch that a PC version would likely come. Developers had only stressed the fact that the game would take time as it was initially developed with PlayStation 5 optimizations. So now that the PC release was officially confirmed and the developers are working to bring this title out, there’s at least one question that has been on players’ minds. That question is just where exactly the PC version of the game will be available to purchase.

Epic Games Store is actively on the hunt for exclusives. We had the previous Final Fantasy VII Remake on Epic Games Store as an exclusive video game title. So that has some players assuming that this would be a trend that Square Enix would follow. Perhaps we would see Final Fantasy XVI launch only on the Epic Games Store marketplace, but one industry insider is hearing something different. According to APZonerunner on Reset Era, the plans they have been hearing is that Final Fantasy XVI will not end up being an Epic Games Store exclusive. So we could see it launch on multiple marketplaces upon its launch.

With that said, this rumor comes after the recent announcement that Epic Games Store is making a new incentive for developers to bring out exclusives onto the platform. If you recall, last month, we learned of Epic First Run. This new means ensures games land on the Epic Games Store first and exclusively. The big incentive here is providing developers and publishers 100% of the profits made for the first six months the game is on sale.

So, seeing if more developers opt to bring their games to the Epic Games Store would be interesting just to take advantage of the new revenue deal would be interesting. That said, this is not the only shred of news that came from this industry insider. Apparently, the DLC that is coming to the game won’t be an epilogue. Instead, we’re going to potentially see some kind of DLC storyline added midway into the campaign. What this will entail remains to be seen, but it might be something like another major game receiving DLC this month, Cyberpunk 2077.

Much like Cyberpunk 2077, the Phantom Liberty DLC was a storyline added into the base campaign rather than being its own standalone experience or another chapter from where the base game ended. But again, these are just rumors for Final Fantasy XVI, and we’ll have to wait for the official details to emerge from Square Enix to see just what players can expect.