Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Gets PC Features Trailer

Many video games have been based on hit movies that have been released. But with the upcoming Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, the team at Ubisoft is endeavoring to do something different. They’re not just trying to “retell a movie story,” they’re instead crafting their own. The game will be a tale that plays in conjunction with the two films but has its own setting in the world of Pandora and a new protagonist. Today, Ubisoft dropped a new trailer highlighting how powerful and beautiful the game will be if you get the game for PC. Needless to say, you will have options to try and have a good experience.

Specifically, Ubisoft has made it so gamers can fine-tune the title with the best visuals and performance based on their PC setup. They’ll even let you test everything in a “controlled setting” so you know what to turn up or turn down so you can play properly. If you’re worried about the aspect ratio or screen size, Ubisoft promises that the title will fit just about everything, even if you have an ultra-wide screen.

Another thing that Ubisoft stated is that if you have a truly high-end platform, you’ll get to witness the collaboration with AMD that they did to have a beautiful and high-performance game with no latency and beautiful visuals. But again, you will be able to fine-tune things so that your system can handle it.

The team clearly put a bunch of work into making the game stand out on PC, and you’ll get to see how well that works out on December 7th.

If you’re looking for more information on Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, the story focuses on a Na’vi who was captured by the RDA and raised for fifteen years to be their puppet so they could try and have their way on the planet. However, after they leave, you find yourself going “home,” even though you don’t recognize anything around you.

The other Na’vi will take you in and teach you what it means to be one of them, including how to wield a bow, get a certain creature to give you a ride, and more. The experience will prepare you for the return of the RDA and the fight you must take up to drive them from your home on the western continent of Pandora.

If the game succeeds like the movies, it would be a significant feat in titles like these. But we’ll have to wait and see what happens.