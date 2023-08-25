Todd Howard Admits Starfield Didn’t Feel Fun Until Last Year

Update:

Starfield might have took a little ways into development to start feeling fun, but Xbox’s Phil Spencer has already logged 200 hours into the game.

Original Story…

Starfield fans have been waiting for this game to cross the finish line. The title has been in the works over at Bethesda for nearly a decade, and finally, the final stretch to the release date is upon us. Of course, for some, the stretch has already ended. Media outlets have gone through the game to ensure enough time to play the content and provide their impressions or reviews. But for most of us, September 6, 2023, will mark the date that the next major RPG launches into the marketplace.

It’s hard to believe that Starfield was anything near to being dull last year. However, according to a recent interview that was published on GQ, Todd Howard admits the game wasn’t the thrilling experience he hoped for. Instead, it was only late last year that the game started to click and feel fun to play through. That, I’m sure, must have been a huge relief after all this time and money was spent on developing the game. Todd went on to say that the developers whittled away at the lumps of clay to make the game better, and there’s even a magic to doing that.

You’ll also find that this game is massive, with the GQ publication unveiling that there is more dialogue to explore than The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4 combined. So get ready to sit in on a truly epic journey. Meanwhile, we even know that the design was carefully constructed to feel like humanity didn’t make a huge change. We’re well into the future, but this game is all about bringing a NASA Punk aesthetic.

According to Art Director Istvan Pely, the developers didn’t want to bring in holograms or make things look as if humanity changed. Instead, everything should feel like a period piece. You have tactile buttons along with the clunk and clutter. So you’ll likely want to stop and take in the different environments or visuals carefully crafted for this game. Fortunately, we know that a New Game+ mode will have us going through the game again in case you missed out on some interesting locations to explore.

There aren’t holograms everywhere. It’s got buttons. They’re tactile. You want to press ’em. Don’t think of it as futuristic. Think of it as a period piece. These are things that happened. People are still people. They’re still messy. Istvan Pely – GQ

All in all, this is one game that Bethesda looks to be extremely excited to release into the marketplace. Again, we’re nearly at the launch date. We know that when this game is released into the marketplace on September 6, 2023, you’ll be able to pick up a copy for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms.