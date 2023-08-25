Baldur’s Gate 3 Fixes “1000 Bugs” In First Major Patch

There’s been plenty of talk about Baldur’s Gate 3 since its launch earlier in the month. The game has been in the works for years and on Steam Early Access for a long time to help refine things, and now that it’s out, people are enjoying the fruits of everyone’s labors. That includes the work of Larian Studios, who went all in to deliver a D&D-style experience while also making it great for casual video gamers to jump in and play. Even with the game’s launch, Larian has been working hard on refining the game even more, which led to the title’s first significant patch being dropped today.

The team dropped the patch notes on their official forum, and many have noted that over 1,000 bugs have been fixed. The reason that’s significant is that certain AAA titles in the past have also had patches that have fixed that number of bugs. The difference is that those titles were poorly received, whereas Baldur’s Gate 3 has been praised as a “Game of the Year” contender and is Metacritic’s highest-rated title in 2023.

This shows that while the game was still buggy, it wasn’t enough to make people lose interest in the title or hinder them significantly. The game even gave a brief synopsis of what fixes were made:

“We’ve eliminated issues like NPCs who sometimes spot you when they really shouldn’t be able to, floating items like mugs and newspapers that should abide the laws of gravity, and the conclusion to Shadowheart’s romance scene not triggering for some players, among others.”

Numerous gamers have been reveling in the romance scenes, so hearing that one of them is now fully enjoyable will be a relief to them. You can check out the full patch notes on the site, even though you will need a good amount of time to read them all.

Another note that Larian Studios made was that over 200 million hours of gameplay have been logged in since launch. To put that into context, that’s 22,000 years of life being put in. That should give you a sense of how many players have enjoyed the title and how long their campaigns have been. It also should be noted that gamers often spend many hours working solely on their character designs.

Finally, Larian Studios promised that the second major patch for the game would be arriving soon, focusing on improving the title’s overall performance. Details on that will arrive close to the launch.