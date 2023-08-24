Baldur’s Gate 3: How Long To Get To Baldur’s Gate?

It takes a while to get to Baldur's Gate in Baldur's Gate 3, and that vague time-frame varies wildly based on your playstyle.

If you’ve been playing Baldur’s Gate 3 for a while, you may be wondering when you’ll actually make it to the eponymous city. It’s certainly mentioned a fair few times, so surely it’s a place of great importance, right? Well, yes, it’s quite an important place, and yes you will get there eventually.

The thing is, it will take you a very long time. You won’t get within a throwing distance of Baldur’s Gate until you have unearthed some seriously messed up stuff. At least it’s better than never getting there in Baldur’s Gate 2. As good as that game was (and it was excellent), the name was a smidge misleading.

More Baldur’s Gate 3 content:

5 Best Magic Items In Act 1 | Owlbear Companion | Perfect Pickpocket Guide | Oathbreaker Paladin Subclass | How To Cure Gale

How Long To Reach Baldur’s Gate In Baldur’s Gate 3

Your time will vary somewhat, but it took us around 40 hours to get to the gates of Baldur’s Gate. Kind of. We made it to Rivington, which is pretty darn close. You’ll scoot on over to the main town shortly after that. This is something you want to do since so many loose threads are tied up once you take your first steps into the legendary city.

We did a fair amount of side content, so if you went off and rushed the main story you could get there in closer to 30 hours. If you did everything Act 1 and 2 had to offer, you could be looking at 60-70. Baldur’s Gate 3 is a big game and your playstyle will drastically alter your arrival time.

How To Get To Act 3 In Baldur’s Gate 3

Getting to Act 3 is the hard part since one of the hardest fights in the game stands between you and your destination. Act 2 may take place in a shadow-cursed hellscape, but it’s a pretty darn big hellscape. There’s a lot of intrigue, deception, and politics in this Act, and you will be knee-deep in it all by the end.

Not to spoil anything, but you will know when Act 2 is concluding when you make your way to confront the big bad at Moonrise Towers. With all of that out of the way, you will be free to head to Act 3.

But should you? Maybe. Once you take your first steps to Baldur’s Gate, all of Act 2 will be locked off. You cannot go back – ever – so be sure you’ve completed any quests you are interested in before heading off on your journeys,

You’ll also need to confront a dimensional invader, an unlikely ally, and Lae’zel’s usual nonsense. It’s a good time, all things considered, so have fun trundling towards Baldur’s Gate.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.