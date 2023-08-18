Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s “Open Combat Missions” Bring It Closer To Deus Ex Territory

It isn't quite full open sandbox gameplay, but it's still an intriguing change for Call of Duty veterans.

Now that Activision has finished their official reveal for Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, we now know what fans were excited about, even if the rest of the world wasn’t fully aware of what the game was.

Since Activision announced Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, speculation had grown rampant because of a rumor that this full game was originally planned as Call of Duty Modern Warfare II DLC. Some gamers who seemingly are not fans of the franchise, had been making insinuations about the possible quality of the game, and accusing Activision of pulling another cash grab.

However, it seemed that some insiders and fans knew in advance that there were a few things about Call of Duty Modern Warfare III that obviously makes it bigger than the description, previously DLC for the last game. This exchange between CharlieIntel and Sledgehammer Games on Twitter seemed to be the two exchanging knowing looks, social media style. And then there was this post that was very bold to proclaim that it could be the best Call of Duty game to release for some time.

Well, now we know what they were so excited about. As reported by Gadgets360, some parts of the game will have Open Combat Missions. For these handpicked missions, you get to choose to blitzkrieg your way through, or to do some stealth.

Creative Director David Swenson explained it this way:

“Now we’re really leaning into our ability to have the engine adapt to the play style of the player. If you’re going to be totally quiet or go in guns blazing, the campaign will totally adapt and support however you want to play it.”

Furthermore, your dialogue choices can open up some new options for said mission. You can, for example, find a new location, and that can enable some new dialogue that wasn’t available otherwise.

This all does sound like the sandbox gameplay found in games like Deus Ex, or to some extent, Dishonored. But, you don’t get that full degree of freedom for the missions. It seems Activision wants it these missions to be open ended enough to let you play as your preference.

As for why not all missions have this structure, we should remember that this is essentially a reboot of the same original storyline from the first few Modern Warfare games. The infamous No Russian is itself returning. It does seem to corroborate earlier rumors that the missions will be based on those from the original games. But even fans who played through those levels the first time now have that much motivation to play through them again.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III will be releasing on November 10, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows via Steam and Battle.net.