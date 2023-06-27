The Medium Is Coming To The Nintendo Switch

We knew Bloober Team had some projects in the works. This year there is going to be the release of Layers of Fear. Beyond that, we know they are working on a truly massive remake of Konami’s Silent Hill 2. But before all this, the studio delivered a new IP into the marketplace back in 2021 with The Medium. This game was another psychological horror title the studio delivered exclusively to the latest-generation console platforms. Those are the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms. But now it looks like those on the Nintendo Switch will soon get to join in on the spooky fun.

The Medium was just announced to be heading on the Nintendo Switch platform. As you likely already expected, this will be a cloud version of the game. So you will need to play through this game online, and if you’re fine with that, then mark your calendars. We are getting this game in just a couple of days. Currently, the studio has this title launching on the Nintendo Switch this June 29, 2023. Of course, if you need a bit of a refresher on what this game exactly is, we can help.

Reach beyond the limits of our reality with cloud technology. Travel to an abandoned and haunted hotel resort to discover a mystery only a medium can solve.



The Medium – Cloud Version launches June 29th on Nintendo Switch.#BlooberTeam #TheMediumGame #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/yc9fSR5xHU — The Medium Game (@TheMediumGame) June 27, 2023

Within The Medium, players are following a woman named Marianna, who is a medium that can view the current world we live in and the spirit world beyond our realm. With a new case seeking her help to solve a missing persons case, Marianne travels to a Polish hotel. Players must use both the natural and spirit worlds to discover what happened to a missing young girl. Throughout the journey, you’ll have to explore and solve puzzles. Meanwhile, you’ll also have to deal with an evil entity that haunts the spirit world.

Again, this title launched a few years ago and was generally well-received. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage from this title when it launched in 2021. Of course, you might not get the same experience for the Nintendo Switch, as we’re still waiting on the cloud version of the game to launch. But if you want more insight into the gameplay mechanics, narrative, and our impressions, you could check out the footage in the video embedded below. Meanwhile, as mentioned, you can also purchase this game today for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.