Among Us Is Getting A Cartoon Series

Have you ever felt Hollywood was scratching the “bottom of the barrel” regarding what they’re making for the big screen or the silver screen? You likely don’t watch many TV or movies if you haven’t. One of the biggest problems with video game adaptations on either side of the equation was Hollywood either randomly picking a property “and expecting it to be beloved outright” or taking properties and “tweaking them” to suit their own stories and visions. It hasn’t worked out well until recently, and that’s why it will amaze some of you that Among Us is getting a TV series. Yes, this is real.

Not only is it real, CBS is doing it! You know, one of the biggest TV channels in the world? Before you panic, there is some good news here. First, the game’s developer, Innersloth, is working with CBS Studios on the project. That’s not unlike what happened with HBO when they teamed up with Naughty Dog to make The Last of Us adaptation, and we all know how well that worked.

Second, the animation studio, Titmouse, has made great properties in the past, including some for CBS, like with Star Trek Lower Decks. Plus, there are great people behind the scenes that have been named, which will give further hope to fans.

As for the “synopsis” of the series, it does appear to be in line with the game. As Variety notes, the logline entails the following:

“Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designs.”

So yeah, just like the game. But the problem here is that this concept as an animated series would have to be really short. As in, you couldn’t do a full 20-episode season of Among Us. It’d likely have to be a miniseries or a very shortened season of like 6-10 episodes.

That’s where people will get very interested in how this plays out. Are they going to try and make every episode a “murder mystery,” with everyone trying to find out the truth while they survive the Imposter? Or will the crew go on a different track with this?

Currently, there isn’t a “destination” for the show. So we’ll have to wait for more details. No matter what, many people will be screaming “SUS!” about this show until it debuts.