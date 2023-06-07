Optimus Prime Is Coming To Fortnite

At this point, who isn’t going to be in Fortnite? We ask that honestly because Epic Games has made it clear that they will put as many fan-favorite characters into the title as possible so they can reach as many fans as possible. Plus, they know these skins will make them money, and there’s nothing wrong in their eyes with milking this for all its worth. After all, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! Right? Anyway, Chapter 4 Season 3 is going on right now, and on Twitter, they revealed four new cosmetic skins that you could get within the chapter.

The official Fortnite handle dropped the news, and alongside three original characters that fit alongside their theme of “The Wilds,” we also are getting Optimus Prime! At first, that might seem like an odd choice, given that he’s a sci-fi robot, but there is a connection here. This weekend is going to be the release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which will bring Optimus and the Autobots face-to-face with the Maximals. AKA, robots who look like beasts. So when you put those two together, you get a mix that is good enough for a crossover event.

Even without that “tie-in,” it would’ve been easy to see Epic Games bringing Optimus Prime into the title. After all, he’s one of the most iconic characters in animation history. Ever since the G1 Transformers show dropped, fans have been hooked. Plus, while the movies haven’t always been hits, seeing Optimus and his “robots in disguise” in live-action has sometimes been pretty cool.

Whether we’ll hear Peter Cullen’s voice with the skin is unknown, as is how you’ll get the skin in the chapter. But we’re sure that Epic Games will let people know when the time comes.

With the arrival of Optimus comes the opportunity to bring other beloved characters from the franchise into the game. The big ones that many would like are Bumblebee, Megatron, and Starscream. All three are iconic characters throughout the generations, and many would love to see them in the game.

Plus, if things are truly going to get “wild” in the Epic Games title, we might see some more jungle-themed characters popping up over the next few chapters.

Again, Epic Games is going for broke while making millions by bringing in every character they possibly can. So stay tuned for more characters, and prepare to “roll out” when they arrive!