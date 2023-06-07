Xbox Series X/S Consoles Finally Has An Alternative Expandable Storage Card

Video games are not only getting more expensive these days to purchase, but they require more of your precious storage space. If you go out and purchase a new console today, you might be surprised by just how fast their internal storage drives can get filled up. It only takes a few big-budget title downloads before you find yourself having to manage your storage drives. That’s where having an external storage drive might be worth the investment. When it comes to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console platforms, you were forced into a proprietary storage drive that was only available through Seagate.

Unfortunately, the expansion storage cards were also rather expensive. Furthermore, if you owned an Xbox Series S, which comes with a significantly smaller internal storage drive, you were pretty much forced into buying one of these expansion cards; otherwise, you were constantly deleting games from the console. But it wasn’t long ago that we got word of another company entering the marketplace with these expansion cards. It would provide an alternative to Seagate’s line of expansion cards and also at a competitive price.

Today the Western Digital line of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S expansion cards are available. There are two expansion cards available from Western Digital, which are the 1TB expansion card for $149.99 and the 500GB expansion card puts players back $79.99. Thanks to a report from Gamerant, we’re finding that both of these cards are currently available through both Western Digital and Best Buy, while other retailers will receive the expansion card next month.

Of course, knowing that these expansion cards were inbound, Seagate’s expansion cards had dropped in price last month. You will still find that Western Digital will offer about the same price, but Seagate does provide three different storage capacities. You’ll find that through Seagate, you’ll have options of a 512GB drive for $90, 1TB for $149.99, and a 2TB for $269.99. So at the very least, it looks like there are some different options available which are great if you need more room on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console.

In other news regarding the platform, we have the Xbox Games Showcase this Sunday. This event will highlight new video game reveals and updates for the platform. Following the event will be another deep dive showcase for Bethesda’s Starfield RPG, so we should have plenty of exciting announcements to check out leading this coming week.