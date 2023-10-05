New Upcoming Exploration Games Of 2024 To Get Lost In

Exploration in large-scale games has become a classic thing to feature in many games, and these titles in 2024 show that off rather well.

#31 Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier is one part farm simulator and one part alien world exploration game. As a little unnamed explorer, you will settle on an alien planet and get to work on making it a home. With the aid of a nifty mech suit, farming is fun and flashy. The crops are unique too, so it’s another nice twist on a farming simulation game. Plant, harvest, and protect your crops from the weather and the hungry critters that also occupy the world. The critters are also especially cute.

The exploring comes in when your farm is running smoothly. Go out of your slice of home and see what else the planet has to offer. Though there will be plenty of sightseeing, there is also a mysterious history to the planet. Discover ruins of an ancient civilization and try to figure out what happened to them. You can farm and explore alone or in a team of up to four people, so there is plenty to look forward to.

#30 ARK 2

In this sequel to ARK: Survival Evolved, explore a planet teeming with invasive prehistoric species while trying to survive. You play Vin Diesel’s character, Santiago, as he does everything in his power to protect his daughter, Meeka, from harm. Described as a survival sandbox game, the world is your oyster. Find parts for your weapons and customize them in one of a million different ways. You can then use your weapons to fight back against the other inhabitants of the world. New to ARK 2 is the ability to camouflage your appearance and your scent in order to avoid predators. Of course, it wouldn’t be an action game without melee attacks and even parkour. The setting is also very beautiful. Lush forests, numerous waterfalls, and towering rock features are yours to explore. Basically, there is going to be a ton to do in this game, and it will be pretty hard to get bored with it. And if you need a little more structure in your life, there are world events to participate in, or not, all the time.

#29 Palworld

Ah, yes, Palworld. We’ve talked about this game in other lists, and honestly, we’re not sure whose hair-brained idea it was to clone a certain “pocket monster” franchise in this way. But they did it, and now we have to suffer the consequences.

As you likely guessed, the title is put in a world where you can find and collect monsters for your various desires and needs. The twist is that some of these desires are a bit twisted compared to other monster collector games.

You can give the monsters guns to use in battle, you can make them workers in a factory, and you can eat them. We’re just going to leave it there and move on.

#28 ALOFT

Have you ever wanted to fly something larger than life? How about flying an island around a hurricane? That’s not a hypothetical, as ALOFT will let you do just that. You’ll put sails on said island and attempt to use the hurricane’s winds so you can find new places to land.

Once you make it to a new island, you’ll search it for items and resources you can use to better your journey and grow what you can do.

Oh, and did we mention there are evil fungi in this game that you’ll need to battle? That does seem like an important thing to note.

#27 ROUTINE

Numerous space adventures have you trying to find answers in an abandoned ship or station and being unaware of the dangers that are all around you. ROUTINE is another game that will do that, except that you’re on a moon base this time.

You go to said base when you lose contact with those inside. But once you get there, you learn you’re not alone. Just as bad, the one who’s there with you thinks you’re the problem. Well, that’s not going to go well, now is it?

You must search the base for answers, fight off what your foe throws at you, and try to make it out alive.

#26 Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Are you ready for the end? But is this “end” really the end? Or is it the beginning of something new? Those are the questions that surround Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

Bungie has been teasing their “endgame” content for some time, and the previous DLC has been leading up to this. Whatever the storyline is, there will be places to explore and action to be had. Whether you take it on solo or you team up with friends so that you take down enemies’ forces together, you’ll have plenty to do.

#25 Instinction

Just when you thought you knew all that the world had to offer, you stumble on an adventure that will prove you knew nothing, Jon Snow. Okay, he’s not in the game, but lots of other things are!

In Instinction, you’ll head to the Yucatan Peninsula and find yourself in a “lost world” where dinosaurs live alongside a lost tribe of humans. Just as curious, you have a connection to this world, and you need to figure out what that is.

Explore the depths of this mysterious place and defend yourself against the beasts that lie within. What truths will you uncover as you continue on?

#24 Pax Dei

Plenty of MMOs like to be set in the medieval era, possibly because of all the freedom that it grants them. Pax Dei is another set in that period, and as you would expect, it grants players options on grand scales as they attempt to make their way through the world.

For example, you can stay in a small plot of land and build up a home, a clan, and see how big you can make things. You’ll be protected by divine entities so that you can focus on that.

Or, you can head outside of your homestead and see what else awaits you. There will be dangers, but you can make it through, right?

#23 Everywhere

Wow, you’re not setting an unreasonable standard by calling a game “Everywhere,” nope, not at all.

We don’t know everything about this title, but one of the highlights is that it’s meant to “blur the lines” between the realities you’re in. Specifically, the “real world” and the digital world. As you explore the various worlds you’re in, you’ll get to do numerous activities, including driving around, hanging out with others, and more.

While that may seem basic, sometimes it’s a blast to just see what else is out there and explore the worlds that are within your reach. So maybe you should keep an eye out for this one.

#22 The Lost Wild

There are plenty of games that have you facing dinosaurs as threats. But in The Lost Wild, you’ll be met with a slight change in their “style.” Specifically, you’ll have to deal with dinosaurs that act like natural animals instead of the aggressive-style foes you’ve faced in other games.

That’s not to say that the dinosaurs won’t attack you because they will if you give them the chance. But you can also just avoid them and not give them the chance to strike.

While you avoid them, you’ll need to learn the truth about where you are and seek out how everything is happening. But whether you survive all this is up to you.

#21 DokeV

Yep, we’re doing ANOTHER “lookalike” of a certain Nintendo franchise. Do devs really have no ideas of their own? We’re really starting to wonder.

So, in this case, we’re talking about DokeV. The game was first announced back in 2019 and has gone through numerous changes over the years. One featured a genre change from MMO to an open-world adventure title.

Another unique element is that the game devs wanted the world to feel “familiar,” as though there were monsters in our world right now. How this will work out is anyone’s guess, but it will be at least interesting to see when it’s finished.

#20 Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Have you ever noticed how there are plenty of games that focus on you taking on gods and their armies and trying to wipe them all out? We’re not saying every game has you playing someone like Kratos, but we notice how many similar things are out there.

Either way, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn will set you on a path to clash with gods after a dimensional portal has been opened, and the result leads an undead army to your doorstep.

With humans fighting off extinction, you will be part of an army that is attempting to fight back and take the world for humans once more. Weapons and magic are at your disposal, so use both to get the job done!

#19 Sand

We don’t like sand, it’s course and…oh, we’ve made that joke before? Our bad. It’s a really funny joke, though!

Anyway, in Sand, the game not the entity; you’ll be one of many characters who venture to a sand-covered world that is full of mystery and potential. Specifically, you’ll have the potential to strike it rich as numerous treasures are hidden throughout the sands from a fallen empire long ago.

But to get to the treasure, you’ll have to use your Trampler vehicle to the best of your ability. Outfit it the way you want, customize it to meet your desires, and then sit off to see what this world offers! Will you find the treasure beneath the sandy surface?

#18 Little Devil Inside

When the world doesn’t believe in the things you know are real, then the only thing to do is go out into the world and find them for yourself!

In Little Devil Inside, you will be the assistant to a professor who seeks to prove the dangers that exist right outside of humanity’s doorstep. Does that sound dangerous? Good! Because it is.

No matter how you look at it, things will get weird. So be prepared for the various missions you’ll undergo, and ensure you can take on the creatures that you find. Otherwise, they’ll be the ones “taking care” of you.

#17 Once Human

How is one supposed to survive when the whole world is infected, and there’s no way to cure it? In Once Human, you’ll have to answer that question for yourself. You are one of the many infected humans, planets, and animals that reside in this world after a unique alien invasion.

But the difference is that you have the power to change things, but it comes at a heavy cost. The more you use your abilities, the more complicated things get. Plus, the world is infected, so that means trying to eat or drink to stay alive will cause problems of their own.

So, how can one survive in a world where death is literally the best way out?

#16 Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert was meant to be a prequel to a beloved MMO, but it soon changed to become something new, and that might be for the best. The game is still light on details, but what gamers have heard is rather enticing to them. For example, there will be LOTS to do in this game from an exploration standpoint, a combat standpoint, and more.

For example, you can fight on the ground, horseback, and other methods. You play a mercenary in a land that is suffering a power vacuum, and all sorts of factions are coming out of the woodwork to see if they can take the power for themselves.

So will you let them? Or will you seek power of your own?

#15 Towers of Aghasba

There are many reasons to check out Towers of Aghasba when it arrives, but one of the biggest ones is the core elements that make the game different from other exploration titles.

For example, the game focuses on not just you exploring an island but building it back up to what it once was while also building a new home for your tribe. As you sail across the island, you’ll have the ability to restore the life that’s within it.

Then, you can build it up to your settlement so more people from your tribe can reside there. Can you find the right balance between natural life and human life?

#14 Ashfall

Don’t you just love it when you get a game that’s all about the end of the world, and you’re trying to make your way through it alive? Oh, you don’t like thinking about the end of the world? Well, then your video game selection just narrowed considerably…

Anyway, in Ashfall, you’ll be sent straight into the post-apocalypse with some Eastern twists as you head to multiple areas in search of the “Core of Creation.”

With such a wide world to explore, you’ll meet plenty of good and bad characters to interact with, and you can even work alongside them to build a guild and explore the world together.

#13 Where Winds Meet

China has been the setting for many video games over the years, and Where Winds Meet is yet another that you’ll get to dive into. But the twist is that this game will have a more mythical feel mixed with tons of variety for you to enjoy.

For example, while you play a swordsman character, you’ll also have the ability to wield magic, giving you plenty of possibilities in battle.

The player will have many options for going forward in this world, which means you’ll be able to change things based on your decisions. So choose wisely, as everything depends on it.

#12 Nightingale

While we’ve shown you plenty of worlds to explore so far, and we have more to come, you could argue that Nightingale will give you the most lands to explore of any game we’ll show. Why is that? The title is based on the concept of traveling through portals to different realms. Each one will have its own unique flair and style, and you’ll have to survive it.

Whether you play alone or with friends, your goal is to craft your way through each portal realm and then find the “last bastion of humanity” that lies beyond your reach.

It’s you vs. the realms. Good luck with that!

#11 Skull & Bones

Let’s get right to the big question here, “Is Skull & Bones ever coming out?” The truth is that we have no clue, and we won’t know the truth until Ubisoft finally gives a meaningful update for the title outside of “it’s delayed again.”

The game intends to be the greatest pirate video game ever. You’ll start out as a lowly landlubber and try to become the greatest pirate of them all. No, not Monkey D. Luffy. This is a different pirate universe.

Given Ubisoft’s reputation, they could make this really good, but until they release it, we can only speculate. And as of right now, we can’t even confirm it’ll arrive in 2024.

#10 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is a combination of cool things. It’s a horror survival game that is played as a first-person shooter and features strong sci-fi tropes and themes. In this game, you will venture into a post-apocalyptic Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, an area highly affected by weird anomalies. The game is open-world, so you get to explore the area, searching for weapons, food, and other survival supplies. In the meantime, you will have a litany of foes to take down, including other humans who are shooting back at you. Far more terrifying are the anomalies: invisible “bubbles” suspended in the air that will explode you into a million tiny pieces if you run into one. Tossing objects ahead of you to check for them sounds like a great idea. Finally, if you venture down into the old labs, the monsters you will find there are toothy and terrifying!

#9 Black Myth: Wukong

Created by Chinese indie developer Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong is an action-RPG starring – well, it’s a mystery. Not a ton is known about the exact plot of the game, but we do know that it is based on the 16th Century Chinese novel, Journey to the West. Plus, a couple of gameplay trailers have revealed the kind of action we can look forward to. You play a humanoid monkey wielding a magical, black iron staff. Traveling across the land on a mission to learn and grow stronger, you will fight a variety of enemies, many of which are based on traditional Chinese folklore.

You will have some unique abilities too. In the gameplay trailer, we see our main character transform into a golden cicada and fly around. That’s one way to explore. Other cool things, like your staff expanding to trip an entire army or the ability to freeze your enemies, are all part of why this game looks pretty great.

#8 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

What happens when one of the top operatives in the world is sent into enemy territory and must take out both his former mentor and their special forces unit? Well, you get a game where you’ll go over a lot of territory.

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is the prequel title to the entire saga involving Solid Snake. You’ll play his “father,” Naked Snake, back in the days of the Cold War.

When an incident turns the world on its head, Naked Snake will fight enemy generals, his mentor in The Boss, and the Cobra Unit to try and stop the world from going to war.

You’ll explore the region, grab what you can, and use it to survive the fights to come.

#7 Dragon’s Dogma 2

Capcom is hoping that 2024 will be just as good for them as 2023 will be. Whether that’s possible, given the number of games they released in 2023, is up in the air, but we appreciate them trying to stay consistent with their releases.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a game a decade in the making and will take the cult-classic series to new heights by building upon what came before and using today’s gaming technology to craft something they couldn’t before.

Everything you loved about the original RPG will be here, but even better, with new elements to keep things fresh! The team wanted to make fans happy, and they seem happy with what they’ve made.

#6 Avowed

Avowed is the new game from Obsidian Entertainment, which automatically means it will be a good game, and there’s no point in denying it.

Seriously, these people know what they’re doing, so don’t even question it.

Anyway, you are an envoy who is sent to a place called the “living lands.” Why? There are rumors of a plague that could be a threat to everything around the island. But the moment you get on the island, you realize there’s something more to this place than meets the eye.

Dive deeper into the mystery as you craft your character to be who you want it to be. Then, learn the truth and find out your connection to this place!

#5 Gothic 1 Remake

Now, here’s a title that puts a twist on exploration because you’re not going to be in a vast world per se, but your character will be stuck in a mine and have the ability to affect how the story goes. Yeah, it’s not what you expected, right?

The Gothic 1 Remake is the return of the beloved RPG from two decades back, and they’ve revamped it in numerous ways to make it feel fresh and yet true to the original.

Once again, you’ll be a mysterious prisoner who has the fate of the realm in their hands. But how will you handle the trials to come? You’ll have to play to find out!

#4 Death Stranding 2

How do we know that there will be plenty of exploration to do in Death Stranding 2? Well, we don’t. After all, this is a Hideo Kojima game, and anytime you expect him to do something “straightforward,” he does exactly the opposite.

But given what we endured in the first game, which was basically a package delivery simulator mixed with sci-fi elements and horror, we can guess there will be at least a little more of the same in the sequel.

Even if it’s not all that the first game was, you’ll still be in a vast world dealing with all sorts of insane stuff. Again, it’s a Hideo Kojima title.

#3 Dune: Awakening

Have you ever wanted to see how you would survive on the planet of Arrakis? To see what it was like for certain characters of the legendary book series and whether you could do what they did? In Dune: Awakening, you’ll have that opportunity. The game puts you as a lone wanderer of the sands. Who you are is up to you. But what’s also up to you is how you decide to proceed in this world.

The game is an open-world MMO, and you’ll need to use its vastness to your advantage as you make your way, find people to help you, and decide what your fate will be.

#2 Star Wars Outlaws

There have been many places to explore in the games we’ve shown you. But which ones take you to a galaxy far, far away?

Exactly, Star Wars Outlaws is a title no one saw coming when it was announced in June, but it made a big splash instantly. You’ll play an outlaw who is desperate for a clean slate but will have to deal with “scum and villainy” to get that opportunity.

Explore familiar and new worlds, seek out the best path to your freedom, and don’t be afraid to shoot first and ask questions never. Don’t forget, you’re a “bad guy,” so they created a hyperdrive…for quick getaways.

#1 Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Surprised? Shocked? Are you wondering how in the heck we can put this game over all the others on this list? Well, guess what? It’s our list! And if you’re thinking about this logically, this is the perfect game to put at the end of the list.

Why? Because Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is about exploring our world while also trying to get people safely around the world. This simulator isn’t just a simulator. It’s what real pilots use to train themselves to be ready for the real deal!

So, if you think you have what it takes to be a real pilot? You’ll want to explore this game first.