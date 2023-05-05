Xbox Series X/S Seagate Expansion Cards Has Officially Dropped In Price

Video games are getting larger than ever before. With each new release, plenty of attention goes into how much storage space the title will require. In fact, it’s often one of the reasons players might pre-order a digital version of the game. Those massive game downloads can be tackled beforehand thanks to preloading, so you’re not wasting time enjoying a game at launch. But another factor players have to take in would be just how much storage space they have on their drives.

You’re dealing with limited storage space for Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S, especially those on the Xbox Series S. So you might find that only a few games are able to fit on your storage drive before you’re forced into clearing out the drive in order to make room for a new release. Fortunately, there are expansion cards that can be placed in the back of your console, but these expansion cards from Seagate were rather pricey. So if you didn’t want to shell out the money for these expansion cards, you had to uninstall games from your console to make room constantly.

Fortunately, it looks like Seagate has officially cut down the price of their expansion cards. That’s great news for those that are wanting to bump up their storage space. Especially if you are eyeing some big title releases coming into the marketplace. Thanks to a report from Gamespot, we have the new price adjustments to the Seagate expansion cards that you might be able to find at your favorite retailers.

Seagate Expansion Card Price Cuts

512 GB $140 $90

1 TB $220 $150

2 TB $400 $270

It’s a simple process. As mentioned, there’s a dedicated slot within the back of an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console that these cards will fit in. From there, you’re able to expand your storage space on the console further. With the Xbox Series S, in particular, having only 512 GB of storage space, having this card to expand the drive should be a big deal. Now you just have to watch for when these storage drives are in stock at your local retailer and make sure that they are advertised with the new price cuts.