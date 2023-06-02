Xbox Is Now Removing 12 Games From Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is a great service, and it adds plenty of value. With this subscription service, players gain access to a collection of video games. Video games can be expensive now, and it doesn’t help that these titles have now gone to a new norm of being priced at $69.99. So if you’re looking for the best bang for your buck, having services like Xbox Game Pass is a massive help. But with that said, you might also find that the subscription service doesn’t always keep the games it adds into the mix.

While first-party studio titles will remain on Xbox Game Pass, you’ll find that the third-party games added to the mix are always rotating. So those releases not directly under the Xbox umbrella will eventually find their way out of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. But fortunately, there is usually a good heads-up on which of these titles will be leaving the service. So, for instance, when Microsoft revealed the first wave of games coming to the service this month, they unveiled that six games were leaving.

However, the list of games leaving the Xbox Game Pass service just doubled. Thanks to a report from Pure Xbox, we’re finding out that twelve games will be out of service later this month. We’re not sure what caused the sudden addition to the list, but you can find a few more games making their way off Xbox Game Pass on June 15, 2023.

Xbox Game Pass Leaving Soon

Among Us

Bridge Constructor Portal

Chorus

Cricket 22

Generation Zero

Maneater

Mortal Shell

Naraka: Bladepoint

Serious Sam 4

The Hunter: Call of the Wild

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Again, these games are leaving on June 15, 2023. So you still have some time to try these games out. In fact, there is an incentive to try out games leaving the subscription service. A small discount will be available for players, so if you find any of the games leaving the service worth the purchase, then you can get it a bit cheaper before it fully exits out of the subscription service.

With that said, this month, some additional games are added to the mix. So if you haven’t already checked out what games were being added to the service, you can find the new additions below.

Xbox Game Pass Coming Soon