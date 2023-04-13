19 Best Xbox One Fighting Games

Each year we get a few fighting games to try out and play with some being better than others. Currently, we’re moving on to the latest generation of video game consoles but that doesn’t mean there are not a ton of great games you can likely pick up and experience for the first time for something like the Xbox One. In this list, we’re looking back at some of our favorite fighting video games to have come out into the marketplace for the Xbox One console platform.

#19 SIFU

Platform: XSX|S Xbox One PC PS4 PS5 Switch

Release Date: March 28, 2023

Revenge is a dish best-served cold. But that’s not to say you can’t beat someone until they’re cold and dead.

In SIFU, you’re a student of a master who was killed in front of you. Your mission is to go through multiple areas and fight those responsible for the death. Along the way, you’ll battle waves of goons and must use your martial arts prowess to defeat them and take as little damage as possible.

If you die, you’ll come back stronger but older, and with less health. The game isn’t just about hitting people. It’s about using your techniques to fight wisely.

#18 MultiVersus

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: July 19, 2022

It seems you can’t turn your head without seeing another fighting game bringing beloved characters from various franchises together.

But those that have played it know that MultiVersus is worth it, even with a recent announcement bringing lots of controversy to the fighting game.

In the title, you’ll battle as various characters under the Warner Bros Discovery banner. That means you’ll have access to characters like Arya Stark, Batman, The Iron Giant, Shaggy, and so many more. The game loves its 2v2 combat, but you can do other modes, too, to test your skills in various ways.

While the game is in beta, you can play it for free right now!

#17 Jump Force

Platform : PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date : PC, PS4, Xbox One 15 February 2019 / Nintendo Switch 28 August 2020

Genre : Fighting

From development team Spike Chunsoft who you may know for Zero Escape and the Danganronpa series comes Jump Force. This is a fighting game that throws in a ton of different franchises where you’ll have characters featured in Black Clover, My Hero Academia, Bleach, Naruto, Dragon Ball, Yu-Gi-Oh, Yu Yu Hakusho, Hunter x Hunter, Fist of the North Star, One Piece, the list just goes on and on. This premise will be based around a unique evil enemy that has blurred the lines between these franchise worlds throwing the mix together.

However, the game narrative itself is not the most thrilling story we’ve ever come across. It more or less takes a backseat to the combat which is what the game is about anyway. This is a 1v1 fighting game where players are taking a team of three fighters as they duke it out. It’s not the greatest fighting game out there, the reception to it has been a bit mixed but the developers have been supporting this game with DLC character packs. If you enjoy these different anime and manga characters then it’s an easy purchase because of all the different crossovers, but that’s really where the aim is here.

#16 WWE 2K22

Publisher: 2K Games

Developer: Visual Concepts

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: March 2022

Perhaps the ultimate in fighting games, WWE 2K22 is the latest instalment in the WWE games franchise. In terms of fighting games, WWE 2K22 offers a huge roster of WWE’s biggest names to jump into the ring with. These include current superstars such as Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns as well as a host of legendary wrestlers such as The Rock, Hulk Hogan and Triple H, to name a few. In terms of fighting mechanics, WWE 2K22 uses a new gameplay engine that makes use of dynamic animations that really advance the franchise’s in-game combat systems. This ensures an incredibly realistic, high-quality fighting game experience in the world’s most notorious wrestling arenas.

#15 Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release: September 30, 2021

Genre: Fighting

The fifth installment of the Tsukihime fighting game series Melty Blood, fans of the series recognize why this is one of the most satisfying modern fighting games on the market. The title has received plenty of positive press in Japan for its story and soundtrack, but if it’s gameplay you’re looking for, the series doesn’t disappoint. Don’t let the anime aesthetic fool you–French-Bread is good at what it does, and this is a solid ass-kicking title.

#14 Killer Instinct

Platform : Xbox One, PC

Release Date : November 22, 2013

Genre : Fighting

Killer Instinct is a classic game. I remember playing this title on the Nintendo Game Boy and years later we got a reboot. Killer Instinct came out in 2013 from developers Double Helix Games. This is also a launch title for the Xbox One and interestingly enough it was released as a free-to-play title. So players that picked up their new Xbox One console had access to this game for free. Now, like all free-to-play games, there were some in-game purchases needed to get the full gameplay experience. This title opted for seasonal releases so we had three seasons that added content into the game.

If you’re familiar with the IP then the same basic elements were brought out for this plot from the past installments such as a big tournament that fighters were going through. This is also a game that features quite a nice range of characters to pick from with beginners capable of joining into a match and delivering some combos or breaking combos against an opponent. Unfortunately, this IP didn’t continue with a new installment but fans are still logging online to play this game today.

#13 Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite

Platform : PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date : September 19, 2017

Genre : Fighting

Marvel vs Capcom has been a crossover fighting franchise for quite a few years now. We’ve seen new installments come out over the years since 1996 with the latest being 2017’s Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite. This is a title that came out around the time we were getting ready for the next big Avengers film, Avengers: Infinity War. As a result, this game had a play on Infinity Stones which would give players a bit of temporary buff during fights. Likewise, the developers over at Capcom wanted to make this game a bit more accessible to newcomers for the franchise as they reworked the mechanics quite a bit from the previous installments.

This is also a 2v2 game that dropped the trio lineup players would have had when battling. However, the game does provide players the option to quickly tag out to string a series of combo moves against their opponent. As the name suggests, this title features characters from both Marvel and Capcom franchises where the storyline involves both worlds colliding. Now the group of heroes is forced to work together to stop the evil Ultron Sigma. Unfortunately, the story for a lot of players seemed to be the weak point but being a fighting game, the focus should be around the battles which again since this is a reworked mechanic system to gain some newcomers, unleashing combos is easy to pull off.

#12 WWE 2K19

Platform : PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date : October 5, 2018

Genre : Sports, Fighting

WWE games are always a hot seller and while WWE 2K19 is not the latest installment, it would get recommended by fans. You kind of know what you’re getting with a WWE video game, it’s a lot of iconic wrestlers both new and old for players to battle with along with different ring matches. With WWE 2K19, players are given a new Payback System that gives players some buff attributes during matches which may help you pull off a win. There is a career mode here as well where you’ll take on the role of an amateur wrestler trying to make it into the WWE.

Likewise, this installment features the Showcase game mode which highlights a specific wrestler as you go through their more iconic matches. In this game, the wrestler featured is Daniel Bryan. With that said, there are other WWE games available for the Xbox One which again features some of the more different iconic wrestlers and showcase modes that details their history.

#11 For Honor

Platform : PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date : February 14, 2017

Genre : Action, fighting

Chances are you know of For Honor and it’s a different kind of fighting game. This is an online hack-and-slash type of video game where you’ll follow different era factions into a grand battle. In this game, it’s all about fighting as either a group of knights, samurai, or Vikings. The matches are based around different types of battles whether it’s brawls or skirmishes. As you enter the game you’ll get to choose a loadout and take part in the battle. There’s a good bit of strategy here as you’ll need to work with your team, successfully block potentially fatal blows and deliver a slew of attacks against the enemy forces.

It’s a thrilling game and one that you can still find active today. Likewise, this game does end up going on sale from time to time so if you’re wanting everything that the title offers but are not interested in the hefty price tag it comes with, then you might find a sale that drastically drops the game down. Currently, at the time of writing this description, For Honor Complete Edition which runs for $100 is marked down as low as $25. This will get you the base game, the different expansions along with the latest yearly pass which gives players access to new heroes and bonus content.

#10 Skullgirls

Platform : PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC

Release Date : April 10, 2012

Genre : Fighting

Skullgirls is a title that was released on the Xbox 360 but you can pick it up today through the Xbox One platform. It’s a 2D fighting game that’s quite popular online and received some great reviews from different critics. Within the game, players are following a narrative based around the Skullheart. This is an artifact that will grant a woman a wish when obtained every seven years. However, if the woman has an impure heart, they are transformed into a monster known as a skullgirl. Years have gone by and no woman who has gained control of the Skullheart has been deemed worthy for their wish.

Now a group of women has joined forces to defeat the skullgirls and claim the artifact for their different intentions. It’s a tag team battle where groups of two or three characters will join in as you go through the different fights. The fight mechanics will be familiar if you’ve played Marvel vs Capcom 2: New Age Heroes as the developers based the tag team combat off that title for their inspiration to create Skullgirls. While this game is available for Xbox One through backward compatibility, there was an enhanced edition that came out in 2015 for the PlayStation 4 and PC along with the Nintendo Switch receiving a port in 2019. This particular enhanced video game edition is Skullgirls 2nd Encore, but it, unfortunately, didn’t find its way on the Xbox One platform.

#9 Brawlhalla

Platform : PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, iPhone, Android

Release Date : November 3, 2015

Genre : Fighting

For years now Nintendo has dominated the platform fighting genre with the Super Smash Bros IP. It’s a popular video game series that sparks a ton of interest whenever a new installment happens to pop up, however, that doesn’t mean there are no alternatives. One of the alternatives out there right now that has gained quite a bit of a following is Brawlhalla and it’s set up to play similar to Super Smash Bros. We have a large roster of characters to take on and battle with while in a variety of different platform levels.

Meanwhile, the game will drop down items, again similar to Super Smash Bros, which can be a bit of a buff when facing your opponents. While Super Smash Bros has a long line of iconic video game characters to play, Brawlhalla does come with a few notable crossovers as well which includes characters from Shovel Knight, Rayman, WWE, Adventure Time, Tomb Raider, and The Walking Dead, to name just a few. Best of all, this is a free-to-play video game title so you can check it out right now without having to spend a cent.

#8 BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Extend

Platform : PC, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4

Release Date : February 28, 2015

Genre : Fighting

The BlazBlue fighting franchise is beloved and has quite a few video game installments available but it’s not an IP we see featured on the Xbox One platform. Fortunately, we did receive BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Extend for the Xbox One. This is another 2D fighting game done by Arc System Works who are known for delivering several different fighting games into the marketplace. Outside of BlazBlue, the developers are known for Guilty Gear And even a few Dragon Ball Z games.

This is a fast-paced fighting game with over twenty characters to pick from. When it comes to the storyline there are abridged story versions of the previous games to help fill in the major storyline plots to get you started. Unfortunately, the latest installment to the BlazBlue franchise, BlazBlue: Central Fiction, did not come out onto the Xbox One platform so if you’re wanting to try this series out you might be stuck playing Chrono Phantasma Extend.

#7 Tekken 7

Platform : Arcade, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date : July 31, 2015

Genre : Fighting

Tekken got its start back in 1994 and currently, the latest mainline installment is 2015’s Tekken 7 which is available on the Xbox One platform. The game picks up events from Tekken 6 where we get the showdown below Heihachi Mishima along with his son Kazuya. If you’re familiar with the past games then you know that this is very much an arcade-like gameplay experience with plenty of cinematic moves, combos, and even matches being completely incredibly fast if you’re killed with the different mechanics.

Meanwhile, this game as mentioned does go off from the previous installment so it’s a big bonus if you’re already into the lore of Tekken otherwise certain things can go over your head here. All-in-all, it’s a solid arcade 3D fighting title that should hone in your attention.

#6 Streets of Rage 4

Platform : PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date : April 30, 2020

Genre : Action, Beat ‘Em Up, Fighting

Streets of Rage was an iconic beat ‘em up game franchise for the Sega Genesis with players getting three installments before the franchise went dormant. However, years later we finally got a fourth game to the series which took place a few years after events of the original trilogy. While Mr. X is no longer around to be a threat, his kids have taken up the mantle of controlling the city. Now the old squad, along with a few new faces, take back up in their journey to clear out the city from its corruption.

It’s just like the past games where players are fighting against swarms of thugs and battling bosses throughout the slew of side-scrolling levels. While your fists will do most of the work here, the game does provide a few different weapons that you can find and take up with during your various beat downs. These include everything from broken pipes, bottles, to knives. We even have a new DLC expansion in the works for this game which will add even more beat ‘em up content.

#5 UFC 4

Platform : PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Release Date : August 14, 2020

Genre : Sports, Fighting

MMA has taken over control of the sports fighting genre. We don’t see boxing games anymore and in its place is the UFC, one of the biggest MMA promotions out there. There are plenty of iconic legendary fighters that the world has taken notice of with the UFC and of course we have some games based around these athletes. The latest entry to the UFC video games is UFC 4 where players get to take on different fighters or step into the role of one of their favorite athletes from the fight promotion league.

Being based around MMA the game is more focused on boxing, grappling, wrestling, and groundwork. You’ll need to know how to successfully take an opponent down to the ground and deliver a fury of punches or chokes until they tap, a referee calls the fight, or the judges unveils their scores. There is a career mode here as well where you’re a newcomer to the UFC trying to make your name stand out as the greatest of all time.

#4 Soulcalibur VI

Platform : PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Release Date : October 19, 2018

Genre : Fighting

Soulcalibur VI is currently the last installment to the long-running fighting game franchise that focuses on weapon melee combat. This is another 3D fighter that feels quite a bit like an arcade fighting title and one that you’ll likely find some notable characters making a return to the installment to even crossover characters as well. With that said, this game is marked as a slight reboot to the video game franchise so this made it a bit more accessible to newcomers to the franchise. The developers also made the game pretty easy to get into control-wise and there’s a character creation option so you could start making up unique characters to fight around with.

#3 Dragon Ball FighterZ

Platform : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date : January 26, 2016

Genre : Fighting

Every console generation there typically sees a few great Dragon Ball Z-based fighting games released. For the Xbox One, there are more than a few Dragon Ball Z titles available but if we had to pick just one to recommend, I would give it to Dragon Ball FighterZ. This game comes from Arc System Works who as mentioned earlier are known for some other iconic video game series such as BlazBlue, Guilty Gear, along with some fighting games like Dragon Ball FighterZ.

This is a fast-paced and fluid 3v3 fighting game that does a great job at keeping the fighting mechanics simple. There’s no need to mindlessly button mash in hopes of getting a win in this game as the title features an easy-to-use combat system that allows players to pull off some incredible combo moves and cinematic attack scenes. Being a Dragon Ball Z title the narrative is unique here with players having to figure out where several clone fighters have come from and battle against them to end their attempt at taking over.

#2 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Platform : PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, PS5, XSX|S

Release Date : April 23, 2019

Genre : Fighting

Mortal Kombat is one of the OG fighting games we all know about. It’s been around since the days of arcades and soon flooded into homes. This brutal title with blood-filled fatalities was even the subject to quite a few controversies back in the day. Now years later these games have gotten even more brutal and creative in their death scenes. There’s a stacked roster of memorable characters and quite a bit of content to go through whether it’s the storyline or the different tournaments that come with modified matches to give yourself a disadvantage.

Speaking of the storyline, this time around we get a campaign based around timelines with characters from the past meeting their current present self. It does pick up after the events of Mortal Kombat X so having some knowledge from the game will help. As for the gameplay, the developers took a step back and slowed things down a bit. Rather than fast-paced button-mashing combat as you attempt to rank up some combo moves, this game instead puts players into more strategic gameplay so knowing the different moves and how to counter is pretty key here.

#1 Injustice Series

Lastly, we wanted to point out the Injustice franchise. This is a game developed by NetherRealm Studios who were responsible for the latest Mortal Kombat titles such as Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. There are two games here which are based around DC Comics and a more brutal storyline. Here Superman has started a tyrannical regime after the Joker tricks him into killing his partner, Lois Lane, but I won’t be spoiling anything else here. Both games are incredibly fun and well worth playing as we get the Mortal Kombat style combat but reskinned for the various DC Comics characters.

While you don’t have the bloody fatalities from Mortal Kombat here, there’s still plenty of cinematic attacks, interactive levels to fight around with, and even a few unique opening lines between certain characters before their bouts. Again, we only have two installments and fortunately, both are accessible for the Xbox One. While Injustice 2 came out for the Xbox One, the first game Injustice: Gods Among Us can be played through backward compatibility.